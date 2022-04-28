Electrostatic Precipitator Market- Research Analysis by CAGR, Size, Share, Production, Growth & Opportunities 2030 | MRFR

Electrostatic Precipitator Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global electrostatic precipitator market. Stringent regulations against the increasing pollution levels are compelling a number of industries to implement electrostatic precipitators in their production. Moreover, increasing uptake of electrostatic precipitators in metals & mining, and chemical industries impact the growth in the regional market.

The drastic shift in eco-awareness and environment protection is substantiating the regional market growth. China and South Korea are lucrative markets attracting market titans.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Electrostatic precipitator Market is expected to perceive scaled valuation by 2027, registering approximately 4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2027). Other factors defining the landscape of the market include resurged O&G industry, high crude oil demand, recent discoveries of oil reservoirs in some regions, and rising deepwater production.

The global electrostatic precipitator market is witnessing continually rising revenues. Stringent government policies to control air pollution and rapidly increasing usages of electrostatic precipitators drive the market growth. Moreover, the shipping industry witnessing an uptick in maritime transport and seaborne trade substantiates the market size due to strict regulation against gaseous emissions.

Additionally, spurting growth in end-user sectors, including automotive, and chemicals foster the growth of the market. On the other hand, stringent safety norms and standards for product approval impede the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the increasing interest in shale gas extraction is expected to support the market’s growth, creating the demand for the scrubber system. Furthermore, the adoption of global policies of maintaining safe ecological standards increases sales in the market.

Electrostatic Precipitator Market – Competitive Analysis

The electrostatic precipitator market appears to be well-established yet competitive due to the presence of many small and large-scale players. Matured players incorporate strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, expansion, and product & technology launch to gain a competitive advantage in this market.

Major Players:

Players leading the electrostatic precipitator market include General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan), AMEC Foster Wheeler (UK), Babcock & Wilcox (US), Thermax Global (India), Fujian Longking (China), Ducon Technologies (US), Trion (US), and Hamon Group (Belgium), among others.

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into type, component, end-users, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into ESP and wet ESP. The component segment is sub-segmented into inlets, insulators chambers, inspection doors, collecting rapping, screw conveyors, rapper drive stations, and others. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into power, metals, cement, chemicals, and others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

Aug. 09, 2021 — Ecospray (Italy) announced the development of a new wet electrostatic precipitator for eliminating particulate matter and black smoke emitted by passenger ships and other vessels.

The solution removes visible smoke from a ship’s funnel, capturing particles and condensable molecules like sulfur oxides. The new WESP system can be integrated into an existing desulphurization tower/ installed as a stand-alone unit for open-loop and hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS).

