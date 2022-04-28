Hydrophilic Coatings Market Analysis, Industry Demand, Scope, Future Growth, Key Players Information, Regional Trend and Business Prospect by Forecast till 2027

Hydrophilic Coatings Market Overview

The global hydrophilic coatings market is expected to have a smoothened path for growth during the forecast period (2017–2023). The achieved valuation would be higher than the estimated worth if the Hydrophilic Coatings Market does not encounter any hassles over the review period. Hydrophilic coating is used to reduce surface friction and enhance smooth flow. It works by acting like a microscopic sponge which helps in providing a wet surface for smooth operation.

The global market can experience growth backed by several factors such as the lubricity of medical device surfaces. Its use in guidewires, catheters, and cannulas reduces the chance of inflammation and damage caused by these devices and helps patients stay better. With water, it creates hydrogel which helps in the easy insertion of such devices. In the automotive sector, its use as a defogger helps windshield and rear-view mirrors perform better. The ophthalmology sector increases the intake of the product owing to its ability to reduce catastrophic bursting incidences and incision size. The surveillance sector can trigger substantial hydrophilic coatings market growth as well.

Segmental Analysis:

MRFR’s take on the global hydrophilic coatings market includes segments based on substrate and application. The analysis, in detail, covers both volume-wise and value-wise output of the market to bring in a holistic picture of the same.

Based on the substrate, the global hydrophilic coatings market can be segmented into glass & ceramics, polymers, nanoparticles, metals, and others. The polymers segment is gaining mileage as healthcare is finding significant utility of the hydrophilic coatings. The nanoparticles segment can achieve substantial traction owing to its widespread use in several sectors.

Based on the application, the global hydrophilic coatings market can be segmented into automotive, medical devices & equipment, optical, marine, and others. The need for a better healthcare sector is boosting the medical devices & equipment market.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR’s valued report segments the global hydrophilic coatings market in five regions, namely, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) to dig deeper into the market dynamics for a better predictive analysis.

The APAC region is the fastest evolving market which can contribute significantly during the forecast period. Several developing economies have established themselves now as popular medical tourism hub where the demand for hydrophilic coatings is soaring. Again, these economies have emerged as lucrative options for global titans in the automotive sector and they are now hosting several production facilities. These reasons are bound to provide thrust to the regional market growth.

North America’s growth depends majorly on robust healthcare sector where the best quality treatments are demanding the use of hydrophilic coated equipment owing to which the regional market can gain substantial traction. The automotive sector is also getting revived due to which substantial market growth can be witnessed in the coming years.

Europe’s automotive sector is of prime importance as the segment is well-structured and major manufacturers are all based out of the region. The healthcare sector is also quite updated owing to which the regional market is experiencing easy growth. Research in both Europe and North America regarding nanoparticles is also inviting in huge supply of the hydrophilic coating market.

Latin America’s growth would depend mostly on Brazil where the automotive sector is expanding at an impressive speed.

Competitive Landscape:

Major influencers of the global hydrophilic coatings market, as recorded by MRFR in their latest report, are Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Hydromer Inc. (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.), Surmodics, Inc. (U.S.), Harland Medical Systems (U.S.), Biocoat Incorporated (U.S.), DSM (Netherlands), AST Products, Inc. (U.S.), Aculon (U.S.), and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp (U.S.).

In 2019, Freudenberg launched a new series of wound pads that has hydrophilic PU foams. This helps the pads in being flexible and increases its adaptability to the wound bed which aids antibacterial treatments. The cost is also less of the product which would increase its market intake.

