Identity & Access Management Market Growing Popularity Business Model MRFR Opportunities COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Global Segments by Forecast 2027

Market Scenario:

The global Identity And Access Management Market has been expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.50%, with a value of USD 35.71 billion during the estimated forecasting year of 2030. The demand for identity and access management market is gaining traction due to the ring of regulatory compliances and security concerns. It also matters more than the increasing cloud adoption is one of the most important factors responsible for the growth of the identity and access management market sectors around the world. However, the integration of advanced technologies like blockchain as well as artificial intelligence into the identity and access management market solutions has been expected to raise the growth of the entire market sector within the upcoming time. It allows the organizations to manage the lifecycle of the identities like employees, contractors and vendors. Cloud technology is changing the way of business and other essential work while it is driven by cost efficiency and the economics of sale.

Furthermore, the lack of effective security can undermine the benefits of cloud computing. This marks the fundamental need for security solutions that include security for identity-related crimes, and thus it drives the market for identity and access management. Secure the networks, and the digital assets have become an important component of every business. Hackers do not only commit the data breaches, but the individuals also commit many within an organization who have access to sensitive parts of the networks or facilities. Among these types of cloud deployment used in the market, the public cloud accounted for the largest share due to its increased adoption across the verticals. Due to the spread of the epidemic, the organizations have adopted remote work culture and cloud technology to mitigate the impact on the business operations.

Competitive Outlook

The key participants identified by MRFR operating in the global identity & access management market are– F5 Networks (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), HP (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Microsoft Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Dell Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), ForgeRock Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segmentation:

The global identity and access management market has been divided into solutions, deployment, organization size, end-user verticals and regional analysis. The solution section further divides the market into five parts: identity cloud, identity governance, access management, directory services, and other solutions. The deployment section further divides the market into three parts: on-premise, hybrid and cloud-based. As per the organization part, the entire market has been segmented into two categories: large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The identity and access management market is further classified into eight sections BFSI, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing, and other end-user verticals with end-user verticals. As per the regional basis, the market is divided into five parts: Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Over the last few times, several data breaches have been reported in the Northern American region. These breaches have affected several end-user segments ranging from IT and telecom, healthcare, to the energy sector. The data breach affected around 2.7 million people and 173,000 businesses. The leaked information includes names, addresses, birth dates, email addresses and information about the transaction habits. Besides this, the region’s healthcare sector also can defend against the cyber threats that its employees seriously undermine.

Industry News

In Canada, the prevention of attacks on organizations, the IT budgets of the companies increased by 11% between 2014 and 2017. In the United States, the IT sector has spent on security solutions to reach USD 66 billion.

