System on Module Market will grow at CAGR of 7.97 % to hit $ 3774.9 Million by 2026- Analysis by Trends, Size, Share

Market Scope

The global system on module market size can reach USD 3,774.9 million by 2026. It is driven by miniaturization of components and increasing demand for affordable consumer electronic devices. Design of portable and wireless devices can fuel the market growth. Opportunities in automation and digital transformation of factories can disrupt the market. Recently, the DeviceEdge Mini leverages the power of the NVIDIA Jetson platform through a SOM chip. The chip can build AI applications on a massive scale. But complexities in x86 processors can limit market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a neutral impact on the System On Module Market. The delay in production of wireless and portable devices can hinder the market growth. But the use of SOM in portable devices for detecting the presence of COVID-19 and other diseases has bolstered the market prospects. Recently, researchers at CSAIL have designed a wireless device capable of providing remote assistance to patients. Demand for advanced robots can boost market value.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the system on module (SoM) market is segmented into arm architecture, X86 architecture, and power architecture.

The X86 architecture is dominating the market and the ARM architecture is the highest growing sub-segment in the market. The ARM architecture growth is majorly driven by its low complexity compared to x86 processors, accelerating the adoption of ARM-based processors in various boards and modules. The demand for ARM processors in SoM is continuously increasing owing to their single cycle computing. Acorn RISC Machine (ARM) is a family of reduced instruction set computing (RISC) architectures for computer processors, configured for various environments. ARM processors are desirable for light, portable, battery-powered devices, including smartphones, laptops, and tablet computers, as well as other embedded systems. Some of the leading manufacturers of ARM-based systems on chips are Congatec AG, Digi International, and Kontron.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) are major regions covered in respect to the prospects of the system on module market.

APAC is expected to capture a major market share owing to uptick in sales of wearable devices and penetration of IoT in regular lives of consumers. Rise of industrial automation and penetration of industrial robots in the manufacturing sector can drive regional market growth. The goal of high productive levels across industries coupled with utilization of system on module for communicating with multiple gateways can favor the demand in the region.

Competitive Analysis

Avnet, Inc., Eurotech, Inc., Avalue Technology, EMAC, Inc., VIA Technologies, Inc., Connect Tech, Inc., Congatec AG, Toradex, Phytic, Kontron S&T AG, SECO S.p.A, Axiomtek Co., Ltd, National Instruments Corporation, Microchip Technology, Inc., TechNexion Ltd, Advantech Co., Ltd, and AAEON Technology, Inc. are key players in the global system on module market.

Industry News

Blues Wireless, the founder of Notecard, a system on a module (SOM) chip, has raised USD 22 million in a series A funding round.

