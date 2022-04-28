Mobile Power Bank Market Segment, Progress, Growth Rate and Global Forecast 2027 | Impact of COVID-19

Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Mobile Power Bank Market

The global Mobile Power Bank Market is expected to exhibit a strong 24% CAGR over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global mobile power bank market is expected to make steady progress over the forecast period due to the growing demand for mobile power banks from young consumers, who demand ceaseless operation of mobile phones, necessitating the use of power banks. The report presents a detailed, comprehensive overview of the global mobile power bank market’s movement over the forecast period. Historical statistics about the global mobile power bank market are used to make solid projections about the market’s movement over the forecast period. The leading factors and trends affecting the global Mobile Power Bank Market Size competitive landscape are also profiled in the report. Major players in the global mobile power bank market are also profiled in the report. The report also provides a concise analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global mobile power bank market.

Mobile power banks are rechargeable power banks that can be used to charge up rechargeable consumer electronics such as mobile phones. The growing consumption of mobile phones in recent years has been a major driver for the global mobile power bank market. Mobile phones are often used by businessmen who are often on the move for business purposes. This necessitates portable power banks that can recharge their mobile phones in places where conventional charging infrastructure may be absent. The high and continuous usage of mobile phones by businessmen is also a major driver for the global mobile power bank market. The growing number of urban businessmen is likely to be a major driver for the global mobile power bank market over the forecast period.

The growing use of mobile phones for mobile gaming is also likely to be a major driver for the global mobile power bank market over the forecast period. Mobile gaming has emerged as a highly popular pastime among urban as well as rural middle class customers. The easy availability of low-end and mid-end smartphones has driven up the demand for mobile gaming in the last few years. However, mobile gaming is a highly power-intensive exercise and requires the use of efficient power banks to make up for the battery power lost in gaming. This is likely to remain a key driver for the global mobile power bank market over the forecast period.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global Mobile Power Bank Market Size include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., OPPO Electronics Corp., The Targus Corporation, PNY Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Ltd., Anker Technology Co. Ltd., Apacer Technology Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Sony Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Segmentation:

The global mobile power bank market is segmented on the basis of capacity, battery type, power bank type, number of USB ports, and region.

By capacity, the global Mobile Power Bank Market Size is segmented into 1000-2500 mAh, 2600-5000 mAh, 5100-10400 mAh, and more than 10400 mAh. The more than 10400 mAh segment is likely to hold an important share in the global mobile power bank market over the forecast period.

By battery type, the global mobile power bank market is segmented into Li-ion and Li-polymer.

By power bank type, the global mobile power bank market is segmented into portable, USB plugin, solar chargers, and others.

By number of ports, the global mobile power bank market is segmented into single port and multiple port.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global mobile power bank market and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator over the forecast period. The growing consumer electronics industry in Asia Pacific is a major driver for the mobile power bank market. Countries such as China and India are likely to remain major players in the global mobile power bank market over the forecast period.

