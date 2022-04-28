Humic-based Biostimulants Market Forecast till 2028 with Top Companies & Regional Overview

Market Overview

According to the latest report, the humic-based biostimulants market size is predicted to reach USD 1,112.7 and grow at a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Biostimulants are the products that are applied to plants, seeds, and soil. This product is used to stimulate the natural process of plants and helps in enhancing the life, yield, quality, tolerance, and vigor of crops. These biostimulants help in nurturing the development of plants from seed germination to crop maturity. Biostimulants are helpful to plants in various ways such as rising the stress tolerance of plants, enhancing the capacity to absorb water, and filling the gap between bio-fertilizers and pesticides which increases plant growth. Due to the rising population, there is a need for the rising demand for food, and agricultural activities which result in irreversible global climate change ecosystem, and loss of various ecosystem services. One of the best solutions for this problem is biostimulants based on the humic substances which save the environment.

Rising applications of humic substances within agronomic systems may raise the development of sustainable intensification. The majority of the humic substances are made from non-renewable resources like peat and coal. Development of new sustainable sources of humic products like organic wastes is needed for promoting this technology. The rising demand for organic and eco-friendly agro products across the world is propelling market growth. Growing concerns over improving the crop yield per hectare, rising adoption of biostimulants to minimize the abiotic stress in plants and crops, and growing precision farming techniques are some of the factors driving the humic-based biostimulants market growth.

The humic-based biostimulants market opportunities are rising the health consciousness among the people, and growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits provided by organic foods is boosting the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global humic-based biostimulants market are FMC Corporation (UA), Bayer AG (Germany), Borregaard (Norway), ValagroSpA (Italy), Koppert Biological Systems (US), BiolchimSpA(Italy), Humic Growth Solutions (US), UPL Ltd (India), ADAMA Ltd (Israel), and Haifa Group (Israel). These players are expected to positively influence the global humic-based biostimulantsmarketgrowth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Humic-based biostimulants market is classified into four types such as product type, crop type, form, and mode of application.

Product Type Segmentation: The Humic-based biostimulants by product type is trifurcated into humic acid, fulvic acid, and potassium humate.

Crop Type Segmentation: The humic-based biostimulants based on the crop type is categorized into fruits & vegetables, cereals, oilseeds, fiber crops, and others.

Form Segmentation: Based on the form, the humic-based biostimulants market is bifurcated into dry and liquid.

Mode of Application: By mode of application, the humic-based biostimulants market is sectioned into foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment.

Regional Analysis

Based on the recent research, the global humic-based biostimulants market based on the regions is partitioned into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among them, Europe is holding the largest market share due to the rising importance of a sustainable agriculture approach among consumers and the rising development of innovative products targeting specific agronomic needs. Asia-Pacific is accounting for the highest CAGR due to the rising advanced technologies leading to a rise in the agriculture industry.

Industry News

As per the latest study, the humic-based biostimulants market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising investments in R & D, introducing innovative products, improving the existing products, mergers, and acquisitions. In 2019, a famous organization, Humintech enhanced its production capacity for producing new Humic acid granulate.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

Contact us:

Market Research Future (part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited),

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor, New York, New York 10013, United States of America

Related Report Link:

Feed Supplements Market Research Report- Forecast till 2027

Plant Hormones Market Research Report- Forecast till 2027

Fertilizer Additives Market Report Forecast to 2027