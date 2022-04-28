Cell Culture Media Market Size, Share, Applications, Regions, Top Companies, Trends, Drivers and Forecast till 2027

Cell culture media, also known as media sera, is a key product used in the cell culture environment. Over the last few years, the media sera market size is increasing rapidly, mainly due to the extensive usages of these products in the rising numbers of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The demand for these products from the pharmaceutical labs is continually rising due to the increasing R&D activities for the development of breakthrough drugs and therapeutics.

Furthermore, extensive usages of cell culture media in stem cell research, genetic & tissue engineering, toxicity testing, biochemistry, and cancer research, escalates the market on the global platform. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global cell culture media market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2,070.71 million by 2023, registering approximately 6.9% CAGR during the assessment period (2017 -2023).



Get Sample Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4462

Major Players:

Players leading the cell culture media market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Corning Incorporated (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), PromoCell (Germany), The Sartorius Group (Germany), Sera Scandia A/S (Denmark), and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), among others.

Cell Culture Media Market- Segments

The report has been segmented into four major dynamics.

By Product Type: Reagents, Sera, Media [Stem Cell Media (Neural Stem Cells (NSCs), Bone Marrow, Classical Media, Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs), Serum-Free Media, others], and others.

By Application: Biopharmaceutical, Tissue-Culture & Manufacturing, Gene Therapy, Cytogenetic, and others.

By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Laboratories, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, and others.

By Regions: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Cell Culture Media Market- Regional Analysis

North America leads the global cell culture media market, heading with the substantial R&D investments made in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Well-developed economy is a major driving force behind the growth of the cell culture media market in North America, allowing adequate funding required for R&D. Moreover, the presence of many prominent players and increasing biotechnology companies impacts the regional market growth positively.

Europe stands second in the global cell culture media market in terms of size and revenues. Growing emphasis on R&D, especially in the biotechnology sector, is a significant growth driver. Resurging economy in Europe is playing a major role in the growth of the market, driving the pharma sector excellently. Also, factors such as the increased funding and rising numbers of specialty services offered by various health care providers substantiate the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific market for cell culture media is growing briskly. Increasing numbers of research labs alongside the economic growth act as major tailwinds for the regional market growth. Moreover, the proliferating pharmaceutical industries and healthcare technologies drive the APAC cell culture media market, excellently.

Global Cell Culture Media Market- Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the global cell culture media market appears to be well-established, with several players forming a competitive landscape. To gain a larger competitive advantage in this market, players adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product & technology launch try. Given the high growth potential and demand in the cell culture environment, players try to increase their production capabilities.

Key players try to provide flexible packaging systems in multiple formats, including custom configurations to meet customized requirements. They offer efficient containment & delivery systems that can preserve the physical, chemical, and functional characteristics of sterile fluids. They provide a range of cell culture products such as sera, media, reagents, and others combined with liquid-handling products, disposable vessels, and advanced surfaces that can provide life science researchers with a comprehensive portfolio of products.

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

February 20, 2020 — Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. (the US), a leading global provider of investment management solutions, announced purchasing an additional 433 shares in Bio-Techne Corporation (the US), a holding company for biotechnology & clinical diagnostic brands. After buying these additional shares, the total worth of the company’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE reached USD 837,000.

December 05, 2019 — Sartorius AG (Germany), announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Biological Industries (Israel).

Sartorius is a leading global supplier of pharmaceutical & laboratory equipment, and Biological Industries is a leading cell culture media developer and manufacturer. The acquisition expands Sartorius’ cell culture media offering and complementing our product portfolio, significantly. The deal was closed at approximately €45 MN (approx. USD 4,86,22,050) to expand its cell culture media capabilities.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flow-cytometry-market-6433

Related Report: U.S. Direct Anterior Approach Market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2027

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027

Endometrial Cancer Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027

Flow Cytometry Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR) enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact us:

Market Research Future (part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited),

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor, New York,

New York 10013