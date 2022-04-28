FFP2 Grade Protective Masks Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2021-2027

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms that the FFP2 grade protective masks market will achieve a 5.4% CAGR over the assessment period, which is from 2020 to 2027. The FFP2 grade protective masks market will touch USD 6,812.03 Million by the end of the evaluation period, expects Market Research Future.

Top Drivers and Deterrents

The FFP2 grade protective masks industry size has soared rapidly since the COVID-19 pandemic, given the higher focus on curbing the transmission rate and surging awareness among people about personal hygiene. The pandemic has raised the demand for FFP2 grade protective masks among medical professionals as well as patients. The alarming pace at which the number of patients affected by the pandemic has shot up, bolsters the demand for these masks worldwide.

The worldwide market is further favored by the surging prominence of hospital acquired infections and the rise in government support in terms of investments as well as funds for medical infrastructure upgradation. The surge in the number of healthcare projects, and initiatives to bolster the awareness level among the mass adds to the market value too.

The most prominent key players in the global FFP2 grade protective mass markets are as follows-

Honeywell (US), 3M (US), Ansell Ltd. (Australia), Kimberly – Clark (US), CM Mask (China), DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hakugen Earth (Japan), Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd (China), Shanghai YunQing Industrial Co., Ltd (China), The Gerson Company (US), Winner Medical (China)

Market Segmentation

The types of FFP2 grade protective masks are flat fold type as well as cup style. Flat fold type of FFP2 grade protective mass remains in the lead as these enjoy substantial demand worldwide. The high demand could be attributed to the emergence of new varieties and mounting preference among practitioners.

Key applications of FFP2 grade protective masks are individual as well as medical institutions. The individual segment will gain more traction than its counterpart in the market, pushed by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the world health organization mandating their use among the citizens.

Depending on distribution channel, the major segments can be shops, medical pharmacies, wholesalers, distributors, retail stores, and others.

Regional Insight

Recognized as the market leader, Asia Pacific will remain the top performer throughout the period from 2020 to 2027, thanks to the surge in government efforts in bringing down healthcare spending and encouraging independent care. Growth in the production rate of a variety of protective masks, especially since the COVID-19 outbreak and its rising cases will have a profound impact on the APAC market. The rise in several respiratory disorders like COPD as well as asthma and the rise in dental diseases further raise the demand for FFP2 grade protective masks.

The North American market, headed by Mexico, Canada and the United States, will continue to thrive rapidly in the following years. The key factors bolstering market expansion in the region could be the surging burden of novel coronavirus and the resultant rise in the need for medical supplies such as FFP2 grade protective masks, and more. Mounting number of government initiatives across the region along with the blossoming elderly patient base affected by several respiratory diseases could work in favor of the North American industry. The heightened product demand in the region is also in response to the well-established healthcare sector along with the significant disposable income of Americans.

