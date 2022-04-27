PET Packaging Market Application Future Challenges, SWOT Analysis, Expert Review, and Industry Growth Outlook 2027

PET Packaging Market – Market Overview

The industry is driven by key factors like rising population, increase in income levels, and changing lifestyles. Growth prospects of end-user segments are leading to rising in the demand of the plastic packaging industry. Demand from the rural sector for packaged products is being fuelled by the increasing media penetration through the means of the internet and television. Further, India is emerging as the most favored destination for organized retail destinations in the world. And also the presence of E-commerce is expanding rapidly and is bringing about a revolution in the retail industry. Going ahead with recycling & reuse of plastics will be an important step toward fostering innovation and sustainability. Also increased awareness through help of industry groups and the Government could help address some of these challenges

The market for PET packaging is growing due to increasing demand in end-use industries such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care & cosmetics. Many new trends have emerged in the market such as the availability of hot-filling products in PET bottles and aseptic cold-filling PET bottles, which increase the shelf life of the products even if they are not kept at the optimum conditions. Recycling PET for re-use after sorting, cleaning, and transforming PET containers is also becoming popular in the market.

Packaging plays a major role in attracting customers to purchase the product. The beverage industry is the largest end-user of PET packaging. Vendors are focussing on producing advanced packaging products to prevent contamination. At present, the PET packaging market is undergoing several technological innovations to eliminate the risk of harmful substances entering into these containers. The latest technology gaining preference among vendors is the plasma coating process, which includes the coating of PET containers with protective layers that make them less permeable.

Accrediting the colossal growth the PET Packaging market is witnessing currently and the potential the market is demonstrating to accrue pervasively further in the years to come; the Market Research Future has recently published a meticulous study report giving out the complete market insight up till 2023. According to which, continuing with the same trends the global PET Packaging market is projected to perceive an outstanding growth by 2023 registering a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1779

PET Packaging Market – Competitive Analysis

PET Packaging Market appears to be highly fragmented and competitive owing to the presence of numerous large and small players active in the regional market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition, and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Industry Overview:

Among all types of plastic resins, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is most used across various industry verticals. Globally, in 2015, around 26.2 million tons of PET is used in packing and 20.5 million tons is used in bottles only. The latest innovations in recycling technologies have made the plastic recycling process easier and more cost effective. The technologies include reliable detectors, sophisticated decision and recognition software that collectively enhance the productivity and accuracy of automatic sorting of plastics.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the current PET bottle recycling rate results in an energy savings equivalent to that consumed by 165,000 U.S. households each year. If the national PET bottle recycling rate increased by just 25 percent, we would avoid the greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 131 million gallons of gasoline.

Browse Complete Report for Better Understanding

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pet-packaging-market-1779

PET Packaging Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; The PET Packaging Market is segmented in to 4key dynamics

Segmentation By End-user industry – Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Household goods, and others

Segmentation By Product- Bags, Bottles, Closures, Trays, Cups, and others

Segmentation By Type – Amorphous, and Crystalline

Segmentation by Regions – Comprises regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Enquiry For Discount https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1779

PET Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

The recycling industry in Western Europe is dominated by countries such as Germany, U.K., Belgium, Sweden etc. Environmental awareness among consumers and stringent government regulations imposed are responsible for high recycling rates in the region. Various countries have implemented PET bottles returning policy including Germany, Austria, Estonia, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]