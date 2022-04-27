Cluster Computing Market to Undertake Strapping Growth

Market Synopsis

Global Cluster Computing Market analysis 2020 offers a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2030 of 4.83%, which is the forecast period. Market Research Future estimates the figures and reveals that the market will witness high growth prospects with US ~$44 billion in the same future timeframe.

The innovative approach with respect to the development of a new product is depicted to be the most crucial factor driving the global cluster computing market 2020. Further, the cutthroat economic competition is anticipated to augment the market. Considering the recent developments such as cloud-based technology in cluster computing market is targeting the SMEs, which will strengthen the market. The demand has risen substantially due to the increasing reliance on IT infrastructural support of various sectors has magnified the demand for cluster computing organizations. The economic growth is increasing the need for computers which can optimize and make the performance more efficient. Further, the desire of various organizations to integrate virtual environment has resulted in a generous increment in cluster computing expenditure. The quality performance computing market is projected to yield immense popularity and strengthen the market exponentially in the forthcoming period.

Regional Analysis

The global market for cluster computing market is projected to augment considerably during the assessment period. Geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been evaluated thoroughly. According to the study, the global market for cluster computing is projected to be reigned by North America owing to the presence of the globally well-renowned players. Besides, persistent technological advancement is estimated to play a crucial factor in steering the growth of the regional market. The region is anticipated to maintain its position throughout the assessment period. On the other hand, the APAC region is likely to be the fastest-growing market during the assessment period. The region is estimated to prosper due to the presence of emerging countries like India, China, and Japan. The APAC region is projected to be the largest market by the end of the assessment period. Further, Europe has attained the second position; however, the position is likely to be occupied by the APAC region by the end of the assessment period.

Key Players

The worldwide organizations of the cluster computing market are Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Cray, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Silicon Graphics International Corp. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard, Inc. (U.S), Dell (U.S.), among others.

Market Segmentation

The global cluster computing market can be distinguished on the grounds of deployment, service type, vertical, organization size, and region.

On the grounds of deployment, the worldwide cluster computing market can be distinguished into on cloud and on-premise.

On the grounds of service type, the worldwide cluster computing market can be distinguished into HPC PAAS, HPC IAAS, Data Organization and Workload Management, Cluster Software and Analytical tool and Professional Services.

On the grounds of vertical, the worldwide cluster computing market can be distinguished into industrial manufacturing, life science, banking, gaming industry, defense, retail and among others.

On the grounds of organization size, the worldwide cluster computing market can be distinguished into SBU and LBU, among others.

On the grounds of the region, the worldwide cluster computing market can be distinguished into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

