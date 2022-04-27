Aerospace Fasteners Market Share Leaders, Size, Opportunities Assessment, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Trends And Forecast to 2027

Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Research Report: Information by Product (Nuts & Bolts, Rivets, Screws and others), Material (Aluminum, Alloy Steel, Titanium and others), Application (Fuselage, Control Surfaces and Interior), Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft), End User (Military and Commercial Aerospace) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) – Forecast till 2027

The aerospace industry use wide range of fasteners such as nuts, bolts, screws, rivets, pins and high locks during the making of aircraft and its parts. The factors driving the market growth are growing demand for aircraft, use of titanium fasteners, fleet utilization, and aircraft replacement has strengthen the line fit and retrofit Aerospace Fasteners Market. Market Research Future predicts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, to reach $9 billion.

Next generation aircraft like A320 family, B787, B777X, and A380 constitute approx. 2.4 million to 3 million fasteners in an aircraft. The combined backlog of Boeing and Airbus as of today has an order book of close to 12,000 aircraft, representing between eight and 10 years’ production. Majority of backlogs are for A320 family aircraft and B737Max. Thus, the demand for fasteners will significantly grow in the forecast period.

Geographically, North America would be the largest market for aerospace fasteners market in the forecast period. Whereas, APAC is likely to be the fastest growing market due to the significant increase in the number of aircraft and MRO opportunities in the region.

Global Aerospace Fasteners Market ($ billion), 2016-2021

Key Findings

In 2015, the Americas had the largest share of 45% in the market and is expected to lead with 40.5% market share by 2021

APAC is likely to be the fastest growing market, due to the significant increase in the number of aircraft in the region

Growing air traffic and aircraft utilization are the driving factors for aerospace fasteners market

Alcoa, 3V Fasteners, LISI Aerospace, B&B Specialties are the major vendors of aerospace fasteners market

By 2021, commercial aerospace is likely to have the market share of around 62%

Key Players

The leading market players in the global aerospace fasteners market primarily include 3V Fasteners, Alcoa, B&B Specialties, KLX, LISI Aerospace, STANLEY Engineered Fastening, NAFCO, Stanley Aerospace Fastening, and Acument Global Technologies



Market Segmentation of Global Aerospace Fasteners Market



Study Objective of Aerospace Fasteners Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Aerospace Fasteners Market

Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified

Regional and country specific demand and forecast for aerospace fasteners were studied

Key segments covered in the report are: application, aircraft class, and region

Under aircraft type, both commercial and military aircraft is taken into consideration

In service fleets, current aircraft orders and future deliveries were taken into consideration while forecasting the market for commercial and military fasteners

Average selling price for all different aircraft models and fasteners was finalized; same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

For all the regions: key companies, forecast demand for aircraft, passenger traffic and fasteners demand were identified and then with historical Figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

Target Audience

Commercial and Military Aircraft OEMs

Component and Raw Material Suppliers

Service Suppliers

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Regional and Country Analysis of Aerospace Fasteners Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the Americas Aerospace Fasteners market is poised to reach $XX billion in 2021, to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecasted period. Whereas, EMEA and Asia Pacific will grow at a CAGR of around 7% and 12% respectively.

In 2014, more than 20,000 aircraft were in service globally, and this is likely to double in the next 20 years. By 2034, emerging regions like Asia and the Middle East are expected to have aircraft nearly 17,000 aircraft delivered. These factors will drive the market during the forecast period.

The report also covers country level analysis:

Americas (North and Latin)

US

Canada

Brazil

Others

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia – Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia/New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Kuwait

Israel

Rest of middle East & Africa

