Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) Device Market is Booming Market to Rapidly Growing $ 287.42 Million by 2030 with Top Key Players

The global heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) market size is deemed to touch USD 287.42 million by 2030, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR) in its report. MRFR’s report on the HAMR market highlights various trends and opportunities in industrial automation to be capitalized by leading manufacturers during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Market Scope

The global Heat-assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) Market is driven by change in consumer purchasing behavior and advances in magnetic recording. Magnetic storage technology allows the hard drive to be heated by a laser to increase its storage capacity. Utilization of iron and platinum alloys to overcome limitations of super paramagnetic effect can drive market growth.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10663

Rise of cloud gaming and advances in cloud storage can drive opportunities for the heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) market. Major game developing companies are making use of cloud services to store games on servers. Surge in esports tournaments and increase in sponsors can boost the market demand.

Technological breakthroughs in big data, IoT, and AI can require large storage spaces for faster retention and rapid processing of data. The growth is attributed to images and video created for consumption or attained from servers, system logs, and large databases. Huge opportunities for robust HDDs can generate interest among potential users.

Segmentation Analysis

Servers to Exhibit 36.8% CAGR

Servers are expected to dominate the HAMR market and exhibit a strong growth rate during the forecast period owing to establishment of data servers for hosting large applications and investments by companies to increase capacity of external storage devices.

Regional Analysis

North America to Account for Major Revenue Share

North America is poised to capture a large revenue share of the heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) market due to extensive data storage capacities of the technology, establishment of data centers and servers, and price differentiation of products by key players.

Europe to Follow North America

Europe is anticipated to assume the second position in the HAMR market owing to increasing use of laptops and servers for storage of data as well as generation of large data from industrial automation. Data required for predictive maintenance and investments in increased capacity of HDDs can lead to increase in areal capacity to store large sets of data.

Competitive Analysis

Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Seagate Technology LLC (US), and Western Digital Corporation (US) are 3 major players in the global heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) market. Acquisitions are the main gameplay of players looking to sustain their position.

Industry News

Seagate Technology is planning to launch HDDs with 30TB HAMR capacity. The technology can increase the data storage capacity of datacenters.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/heat-assisted-magnetic-recording-device-market-10663

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com