Tunable Laser Market is Booming Market to Rapidly Growing a Highest CAGR of 8.19 % by 2026 with Top Key Players

Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) presumes the global tunable laser market size to reach USD 1,353.5 Million at an 8.19% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 (forecast period).

Several Factors Contributing to Market Growth

The global Tunable Laser Market is expanding quickly. Developments in photonics and measuring equipment, increased network congestion and traffic, and the use of spectroscopy in healthcare and other related applications are among the primary factors driving the tunable laser market. The need for speedy results at a low cost is a major driver driving the global growth of the tunable laser market. Furthermore, increased demand for tunable lasers in the environmental screening vertical, as well as their increasing acceptance in the pharmaceutical and other industries, fuel demand for the tunable laser market. Tunable lasers are also in high demand for real-time spectroscopic analysis of substances. Optical and infrared spectroscopy, like the computer industry, is undergoing a major transformation. Even with a small sample set, these lasers aid in the analysis of toxins and poisons in compounds.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Dominate the Global Market

In 2019, Asia Pacific led the market with a 44.2% share, followed by Europe with a 27.6% share. According to the study, tunable laser is on the rise in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific automotive sector has boosted the usage of tunable lasers in their multi-cylinder engines to assist cut carbon dioxide emissions and meeting pollution standards. While the deployment of tunable lasers in automotive is increasing, the key expanding verticals include manufacturing, including auto manufacturing.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide tunable laser market has been segmented into frequency, vertical, and application.

By frequency, the global tunable laser market has been segmented into 1.26um-1.36um (O-Band), 1.57um-1.63um (L-Band), 1.53um-1.57um (C-Band), 1.46um-1.53um (S-Band), 0.77um-0.91um (Ultra-narrow Linewidth), 1.36um-1.46um (E-Band), 1.63um-1.68um (U-Band), 2um. Among these, the 1.57um–1.63um (L-Band) held the largest market share in 2019, whereas 1.46um–1.53um (S-Band) held the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By vertical, the global tunable laser market has been segmented into Manufacturing, Semiconductor, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Telecommunication and Networking, Others. Among these, manufacturing held the largest market share in 2019, whereas telecom and networking held the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the global tunable laser market has been segmented into Spectroscopy, Laser Cooling, Metrology, Optical Fiber Communication, Others. Among these, spectroscopy held the largest market share in 2019 and also is expanding with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the global tunable laser market are Yokogawa Electric Corp (Japan), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Mettler Toledo (US), Toptica Photonics (Germany), Hubner GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Focused Photonics Inc. (China), Luna (US), NeoPhotonics Corporation (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), and Santec Corporation (Japan) among others.

