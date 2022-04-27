Folding Cartons Market Analysis | 2020 Growth Insight, Emerging Technologies, Competitive, Regional, And Forecast To 2027

Folding cartons, also known as box boards, are built out of paperboard and goes through stages of cutting, folding, and lamination. It is used for the packaging of lightweight products and designed according to the shape of products for attracting customer attention. The global Folding Cartons Market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains an unbiased view of the market replete with drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities for the period of 2020 to 2027 (forecast period). The COVID-19 outbreak and its implications for the industry are taken into account for the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global folding cartons market is segmented by wall construction and end-user.

By wall construction, it is segmented into single-wall corrugated sheet, double-wall corrugated sheet, and triple-wall corrugated sheet.

By end-user, it is segmented into personal care, household, and others.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5014

Market Scope

The global folding cartons market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate of 3.02% owing to rapid procurement of goods and the access to online stores. Increased demand for convenience foods from consumers around the globe and organized retailing has resulted in higher demand for folding cartons. Food vendors are under pressure to offer products with a longer shelf life and attractive packaging to gain customer attention. The use of folding cartons for displaying individual products and cause a surge in sales can favor the market growth.

Huge demand for food products, rise in the global population, and a surge in disposable income levels can drive the global market demand till 2027. In addition, favorable demographics, rising demand for processed foods, and shift to retail level packaging can bode well for the market. Other innovations expected to lend an aid to market demand are integration of Fresnel lenses, holographic images, and QR codes. This can support the trend of smart packaging and create brand awareness among consumers.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5014

Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific (APAC) accounted for a major market share and will continue to dominate the global folding cartons market in the forecast period. The increase in the revenue share of this segment is attributed to the augmented demand for convenient packaged food products from consumers in the region. Also, developments in organized retailing in various countries in region and emergence of various urban areas are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the future.

Europe has assumed the second spot in the global folding cartons market owing to a surge in online shopping and preference for medicines and foods from online stores. Rise in recycling of folding cartons will positively impact the market.

North America can capture a relevant share of the global market, with major contribution from the U.S. Expansion of sectors such as electrical & electronic, healthcare, and food & beverages are likely to impact the market demand till 2027. Strict regulations pertaining to quality, flexibility in packaging of drugs, and client demand for healthcare products can spur the demand for folding cartons.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/folding-cartons-market-5014

Competitive Outlook

Westrock Company

PaperWorks

Georgia-Pacific LLC

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.

Sonoco Products Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Amcor Limited

Schur Pack Germany GmbH

Multi Packaging Solutions Inc.

Rengo Co. Ltd.,

Browse More Related Reports:

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future®

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Phone:

+1 628 258 0071(US)

+44 2035 002 764(UK)

Email: [email protected]