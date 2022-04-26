Trade Surveillance Systems Market 2022 Global Industry Key Strategies, Size, Growth, Share, Application, Segmentation, Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2027

Trade Surveillance Systems Market Highlights

As per MRFR, the trade surveillance systems market has been growing steadily from the past few years and is expected to reach USD 1,768.6 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021–2027. This Trade Surveillance Systems Market report explores the new developments, trends, and prospects, and forecasts the current status, future prospects, SWOT analysis & forecast.

The global trade surveillance systems market is expected to have a fast growth rate over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the strong need among enterprises to run a risk-free business, meet compliance requirements, and quickly respond to the dynamic requirements of the market. A trade surveillance system is used by market consultants, chief financial officers (CFOs), brokers, and financial institutions to detect risks in trading activities, prevent frauds, and avoid violation of government laws. The system incorporates advanced pattern recognition and machine learning technologies that detect positive and negative patterns in the trading activities across all markets in real time. Although, the market is experiencing fast growth, the lack of technical expertise and less awareness, especially among small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developing economies, is acting as a major restraint for the growth of the trade surveillance systems market.

Get Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7560

Trade Surveillance Systems Market Segmentation

BY COMPONENT

Solution Surveillance Risk & Compliance Analytics & Reporting Case Management Others

Services Professional Managed



BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

On-Premises

Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Trade Surveillance Systems Market Regional Analysis

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico; Europe into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Browse Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/trade-surveillance-systems-market-7560

Trade Surveillance Systems Market Key Players:

NICE Ltd. (Israel)

FIS (US)

Software AG (Germany)

Nasdaq Inc. (US)

Cinnober Financial Technology (Sweden)

Aquis Technologies (UK)

SIA S.P.A. (Italy)

IPC Systems Inc. (US)

b-next (Germany)

ACA Compliance Group Holdings LLC (US)

OneMarketData (US)

Scila AB (Sweden)

Trading Technologies International Inc. (US)

Crisil Limited (India)

Trillium Management LLC (US).

Trade Surveillance Systems Market Regional Analysis

The global market for trade surveillance systems is estimated to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to be the most dominating region in terms of adoption of trade surveillance systems, closely followed by Europe. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries in the region that has a high adoption of the system. The wide adoption of the trade surveillance system in the region can be attributed to the fast adoption of advanced technologies in everyday business activities and stringent regulations for the prevention of frauds that applies on almost all industry verticals. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the global trade surveillance systems market over the forecast period. The growing financial sector and increasing usage of digital technologies to understand and respond to market trends are the key driving factors for the growth of trade surveillance systems market in the region.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1 Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market, By Component

1.1.2 Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market, By Deployment Mode

1.1.3 Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market, By Organization Size

1.1.4 Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market, By Region

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com