Mobile Mapping Market to Surpass the Market Value of USD 66.21 Billion By 2030 | Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Analysis

The global mobile mapping market will grow at a 12.31% CAGR by 2030, states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report.

Market Segmentation

The global Mobile Mapping Market is bifurcated based on end user, user type, application, solution, and component.

By component, the hardware segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By solution, the location based solution will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the land survey segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By user type, the enterprises segment will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period.

Drivers

Increasing Use in Transportation and Logistics Sector to Boost Market Growth

The increasing use of mobile mapping solutions in transportation and logistics sector for improving its operational efficiency and implementing and monitoring mobile resources will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Opportunities

Rising Internet Penetration to offer Robust Opportunities

The rising penetration of internet coupled with the increase in connected devices like interactive displays, tablets, and smartphones for the adoption of map-based apps will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Lack of Awareness to act as Market Restraint

The lack of awareness regarding the technology coupled with prevailing apprehensions regarding breach of data security and privacy may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Challenges

Concerns for Data Quality to act as Market Challenge

The concerns for data quality and location accuracy will act as market challenges over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has immensely affected worldwide economies, thus impacting several industries barring a few such as the mobile mapping market. It is being widely used to map the travel history and location of infected individuals. Besides, governments are widely using mobile mapping tools for mapping demographic data and correlating such data following the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Regional Analysis

North America to Sway Mobile Mapping Market

North America will sway the mobile mapping market in the forecast period. The presence of several eminent industry players in the region such as Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc, and Google Inc, investments of key players in the development of mobile mapping solutions across Mexico, Canada, and the US, huge number of businesses using mapping application and location-based services to improve their productivity and also increase customer awareness regarding mobile mapping services, widespread use of LiDAR technologies, GPS, and GNSS across different industry verticals for collecting the geospatial data are adding to the global mobile mapping market growth in the region.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global mobile mapping market report include Trimble Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Google, Pasco Corporation, The Sanborn Map Company Inc., Huron Geomatics Inc, Topcon Corporation, 3D Laser Mapping, Apple Inc., NavVis, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NGC Aerospace Ltd, FARCO Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Hexagon AB, TomTom International BV, IGI GmbH, Hyper-Tech, and Gexcel.

The global mobile mapping market is both fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic key players. These players have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, & new product launches and more. Besides, they are also investing in various research and development activities.

Mobile Mapping Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Hall Effect, Magneto Resistive, Variable Reluctance), By Application (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)—Forecast till 2030

