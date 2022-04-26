Aesthetics Market Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures With Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2027

Market Overview:

The global aesthetics market is being driven by increased demand for hair transplants and liposuction procedures, as well as an aging and obese population. Recently, there has been a dramatic increase in demand for noninvasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, while the preference for conventional surgical procedures has decreased. Minimally invasive alternatives have a number of advantages over traditional procedures, including less pain, less scarring, and faster recovery. They are also more cost effective.

MRFR (Market Research Future) believes that the aesthetics market would touch USD 12,175.1 Million by 2027. It is also revealed in the latest research report that the market size would expand at a decent rate of 10.08% from 2020 to 2027.

In the coming years, the development of technologically innovative devices, such as a non-invasive body contouring system that utilizes controlled cooling technology, may open up new growth opportunities. Several additional growth drivers include the growing number of skilled surgeons performing minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, as well as the provision of a lower complication rate.

The increased risk associated with aesthetic procedures may act as a significant impediment to market growth in the coming years. Social issues surrounding aesthetic treatments erode public acceptance, which poses a significant challenge for market players.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented into nonsurgical aesthetic procedures and surgical aesthetic procedures. Demand for nonsurgical aesthetic procedures has been bolstered by growth in the non-invasive medical aesthetics market.

The aesthetics market caters to hospitals and clinics, salons and spas, and dermatology clinics and cosmetic centers, depending on the end user. The salons & spas segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years, owing to the increasing number of medical spas worldwide and the availability of technologically advanced equipment devices, skilled professionals, and a trained staff capable of performing efficient aesthetic procedures.

Regional Overview:

The Americas are expected to take the lead in the global market, with North America emerging as the region’s largest market. The growth of the aesthetic industry in North America is a result of the rapid expansion of beauty treatments and anti-aging cosmetic surgeries.

Europe is expected to be the second highest gainer in the global market over the review period, owing to the government’s increasing support and a sizable population of elderly patients desiring to improve their physical appearance. Significant healthcare spending is another factor driving growth in the regional market. In France, the majority of patients early on adopt anti-aging techniques and minimally invasive treatments in order to maintain a youthful appearance

APAC (Asia Pacific) may experience the fastest growth rate in the near future, owing to the region’s rapidly growing patient population, rapid technological advancements, and abundance of lucrative opportunities for global players. The expansion of the medical tourism industry and the rapid growth of the facial aesthetics market in the region also contribute significantly to the region’s growth.

Competitive Landscape:

PCA Skin, SkinCeuticalsSkin Medica, Neostrata, Clarins, Clinique, La Roche-Posay, Endocare, Teoxane, Biore, Obagi Medical, Alumier MD, Dermalogica, IS Clinical, Swisscode, Elemis Ltd, ZO Skin Health, Inc., Lancome, and Medik8, Kiehl’s are the key market participants profiled in the MRFR analysis of the aesthetics industry.

