Cosmetic Dentistry Market Overview by Rising Demands , Trends and Developments 2022 to 2027 | Major Players- 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG

The global cosmetic dentistry market is dominated by many key market players. These players are engaged in new product launches and tactical partnerships to brace their market position.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been particularly brutal for the healthcare industry worldwide, with numerous dental events having been postponed since the pandemic. For instance, KRAKDENT 2020, which is Poland’s biggest dental show that attracts more than 15,000 visitors from around the world, had to be rescheduled due to the lockdown. A number of dentists refuse to open their clinics, instead opting for telehealth, phone consultations and prescribing antibiotics. Dentists are reluctant to offer physical therapy as it heightens the transmission risk of SARS-CoV-2. This is understandable since dentists are at a high risk of contracting nosocomial infections and can be potential carriers of the novel coronavirus.

Although effective disinfectants are being extensively used and a single PPE kit has been made mandatory for every patient visit, cosmetic dentists are still not in favor of conducting business. This has led to a sharp decline in dental care and people that are interested in cosmetic dentistry are left with no options. On a brighter note, tooth-whitening procedures have been gaining popularity at a significant rate, with veneers, non-metallic onlays and inlays, bonding agents and dental crowns emerging as the most preferred cosmetic devices. Governments and firms are also undertaking various initiatives in this regard, in order to boost awareness about the latest dental consumables and equipment.

Some of the key players in the global cosmetic dentistry market are 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc., Align Technology, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Planmeca Oy, A-dec Inc., Q & M Dental Group, Bicon, LLC, Cortex Dental Implants, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Denxy Technology Co., Limited, and Remedent NV.

A booming need for a more aesthetic appeal in the field of cosmetic dentistry is being observed worldwide. The rising demand for dental implants and orthodontic appliances in developing markets has caused a growth emission in dental tourism.

The market in the Americas is expected to boost the global cosmetic dentistry market owing to technological advances and increasing procedures for aesthetic purposes. This is largely attributed to the accessibility of an urban healthcare infrastructure. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support from the healthcare sector coupled with the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases. Moreover, the rising demand for dental implants and orthodontic appliances in developing markets of Asia-Pacific have prospered the field of dental tourism. The market in the Middle East and Africa accounts for the smallest share as the cost of dental imaging instruments and the procedure is exorbitant.

The global cosmetic dentistry market has been segmented into product type and end-user.

The market, based on product type, has been segmented into dental systems and equipment, dental implants, dental bridges, dental veneers, dental crowns, orthodontic braces, inlays and onlays, and bonding agents. The dental systems and equipment segment is further sub-segmented into instrument delivery systems, dental chairs, handpieces, light cure equipment, CAD/CAM systems, scaling units, dental lasers, and dental radiology equipment. The dental radiology equipment are further sub-segmented into extra-oral radiology equipment, intra-oral radiology equipment, and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanners. The dental implants market covers titanium implants and zirconium implants. The dental bridges market is sub-segmented into traditional bridges, cantilever bridges, and Maryland bridges. The orthodontic braces market is sub-segmented into fixed braces and removable braces.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals and dental clinics.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

