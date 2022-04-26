Speed Sensor Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth Drivers, Leading Players, Competitor Strategies and Impact of COVID

Global Speed Sensor Market – Overview

The global Speed Sensor Market is expected to register a CAGR of ~4.73% during the forecast period, 2021–2030. In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and dynamics of the Speed Sensor market to offer a better glimpse into the coming years. The speed sensor is broadly used in aeronautics, precision engineering, and automotive sectors. It is an essential component for performing operations on on-board systems. It allows the magnetic rotation speed to be calculated and provide the voltage corresponding to the rotation speed.

The speed sensors are used for controlling speed of a thermal and electric motor. These can based on different technology such as magneto-resistive and Hall Effect. The speed sensor used in a vehicle which is also called as ABS (anti-lock braking system) brake sensor, is situated on the back of each brake rotor and analyzes the operation of the wheel and tires while they are rotating. The main objective of the speed sensor in automotive sector is to alert the system if any one wheel is rotating faster than the other and make the user to stop the car safely.

Segmental Analysis

The global Speed Sensor market has been segmented based on technology, application, and region.

Based on technology, the global speed sensor market has been segmented into Magneto-Resistive, Hall Effect and Variable Reluctance. Magneto-Resistive used in speed sensor use the fact that due to an external magnetic field, there is a change in the electrical resistance in a ferromagnetic think film alloy.

Based on application, the global speed sensor market has been segmented into Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Consumer Electronics.

Competitive Analysis

The global Speed Sensor market is characterized by the presence of several regional and local providers. Some of the key players in the market are SICK AG (Germany), Petasense (US), Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.(US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Sensoronix, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity, Inc.(Switzerland), SPECTEC (Canada), Sensor Solutions Corporation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany) and Schneider Electric (France).

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis for the global Speed Sensor market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and it is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period. The major factors behind the growth of the speed sensors market in North American are the rising adoption of these sensors in the automotive and military sector. However, the Asia Pacific area is experiencing tremendous growth due to the growing industrial sector combined with an increasing presence of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

