Thyroid Disorder Market Industry Current Trends, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast 2027

The disorders arise due to production of hormone hyperthyroidism on large scale in comparison with hypothyroidism. The rise in prevalence of the thyroid disorders coupled with awareness programs by governments and private organizations over the treatment of thyroid disorders is driving growth of the global thyroid disorder market. Additionally, a rising geriatric population that is prone to diseases, as well as the frequency of diseases caused due to iodine deficiency, is propelling growth of the global thyroid disorder market.

With the expected CAGR of 3.60%, the global thyroid disorder market is also likely to touch a 3,241.21 million USD during the forecast period. Moreover, alcohol and tobacco consumption can be one of the key reasons to develop thyroid disorders due to the presence of a compound known as thiocyanate. Due to this factor, the incidences are likely to increase substantially. According to the American Thyroid Association (ATA), more than 12% of the U.S. population has thyroid conditions once in their lifetime which sums up to 20 million Americans. Women are more susceptible by 5 to 8 times than men; thus, one woman in eight develops a thyroid during a lifetime. This figure is huge, which is helping the market to witness robust opportunities for growth in the coming years.

However, factors such as poor screening of these disorders, possible side effects of thyroid disorders, and stringent regulations over sales of medicines are hampering growth of the global thyroid disorder market. Nonetheless, rising FDA approvals for newer drugs are offering the most lucrative opportunities for growth in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players operating in the global thyroid disorder market are AbbVie Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), RLC Labs (US), Mylan NV (US), and GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK).

Segmentation:

The global thyroid disorder market can be segmented by treatment, disease indication, route of administration and end-users.

By treatment, the market is segmented into drugs & supplements, diagnostics, and surgery.

Based on disease indication, the market includes hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, and others. The hypothyroidism holds the largest market share.

Based on the route of administration, the market encompasses oral, injectable, and others. High efficacy and bioavailability made the oral segment the most preferable.

On the basis of end-users, the market comprises hospitals and home use.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific segmentation includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas are currently leading the pack with the maximum share of the market. North America is spearheading the region with a considerable number of patients and advanced technologies used in treating the disease in multiple facilities. Europe assumes the second position. However, the APAC is set to register the maximum CAGR during the forecast period as the region has two countries such as China and India which are showing considerable expansion. Market incumbents are also launching strategies to raise awareness among the populace which can further boost the sector’s revenue.

Industry News:

Recently, the FDA found that the inconsistent level of medication consumption may lead to shaping undertreating hypothyroidism and could result in life-threatening consequences to health. Thus, the organization ordered to recall the medications. Following this announcement, Westminster Pharmaceuticals LLC has recalled its products.

