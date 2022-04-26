Feminine Hygiene Market Recent Study Including Growth Factors CAGR of 6.90% by 2030: Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players

The feminine hygiene market was valued USD 21.96 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.Numerous factors, such as the rising disposable income of the middle class in emerging countries such as Brazil and China, and the emergence of low-cost feminine hygiene products. Moreover, the increasing awareness of female health and hygiene is anticipated to boost the market growth over the assessment period.

Furthermore, the growing demand for products such as tampons and panty liners in developing countries is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the increasing number of product recalls due to several factors such as the growing allergy cases among women and the presence of toxic chemicals in feminine products are anticipated to hinder the growth of the global feminine hygiene market

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global feminine hygiene market are Johnson & Johnson, Procter and Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm Corporation, Ontex International, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lil-Lets Group Ltd, Natracare LLC, and Kao Corporation.

Segmentation

The global feminine hygiene market, based on product type, has been segmented into sanitary napkins/pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, and feminine hygiene wash. The sanitary napkins/pads segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share as they have a high adoption rate among women across all geographic regions. The market, by distribution channel, has been segmented into supermarket and department stores, retail pharmacies, online retail stores, and others. Supermarkets and department stores segment are expected to hold the major share as a majority of women tend to purchase sanitary items along with household items.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global feminine hygiene market due to various factors such as the rising disposable income of the middle-class population, especially in countries such as China and India which has led to rising in women’s buying quality hygiene products. Additionally, the growing awareness about feminine hygiene products owing to several initiatives taken by the government and the non-government organization in this region is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Americas is expected to hold a second market position in the global feminine hygiene market. The market growth in the region is attributed to the high penetration of high-end products such as tampons, panty liners, and internal cleansers, an increasing number of working women, and growing demand by women for organic and biodegradable products.

Europe is likely to show a significant amount of growth in the global feminine hygiene market. The market growth in the region is owing to factors such as easy access to feminine hygiene products, rapid urbanization, growing disposable income, and increasing spending on menstrual products. As per the data published by the Bloody Good Period, in 2018, the average lifetime spends on period products by women adds up to around USD 5,380.56 in the UK. The Middle East & Africa is expected to account for the lowest share of the global market due to low disposable incomes and limited awareness about menstrual hygiene in the region.

