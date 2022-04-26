Rugged Servers Market Analysis, Business Trends, Revenue, Business Strategies, Leading Players Analysis, Opportunities, Future Prospects and Impact of COVID

Rugged Servers Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the global Rugged Servers Market to reach USD 656.2 Million, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020–2026 (forecast period).

COVID 19 Analysis

The new coronavirus causes COVID-19, an infectious disease. COVID-19, which was largely unknown before its global outbreak, has gone from a regional catastrophe to a global epidemic in just a few weeks. COVID-19 has disrupted supply chains and hampered numerous industrial activities in practically every industry across the world. The majority of businesses have ceased or reduced their manufacturing operations to the absolute minimum. In the early stages of the pandemic, governments’ COVID-19-responsive measures, such as lockdown and social isolation, resulted in the shutdown of manufacturing plants. The demand for numerous input items in the industrial sector has decreased dramatically as a result of the limited number of industrial operations permitted. The aforementioned considerations appear to be critical in influencing the Rugged Servers Market Share, as these industries are likely to employ far fewer new robust server systems during the current crisis.

Get Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10474

Industry Highlights

Rugged servers are built to withstand extreme environments and conditions. Rugged servers are used by the military, industrial, and commercial professionals to provide high-performance computing and high-capacity data storage in a rugged, all-aluminum package that can resist some of the harshest terrains and applications. Rugged servers are typically intended for usage in manufacturing or production-related applications. This could range from a factory computer that aids in the separation of products on an assembly line to any variety of initiatives related to the medical, telecommunications, or aviation industries.

Market Segmentation

The global rugged servers market has been segmented based on component, type, capacity, and application.

By component, the global rugged servers market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.

By type, the global rugged servers market has been segmented into dedicated and standard.

By capacity, the global rugged servers market has been segmented into <256 GB, 256GB-512GB, 512GB-1TB, and >1TB.

By application, the global rugged servers market has been segmented into military & defense, industrial, IT & telecommunication, aerospace, energy & power, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead the Global Market

North America led the global market in 2019 and is likely to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for smart energy solutions, combined with the influx of industrial IoT in this region, is projected to propel the market in this region.

Get Complete Report Details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rugged-servers-market-10474

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the key players in the global rugged servers market. These include Dell Technologies (US), Mercury Systems (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Core Systems (Switzerland), Crystal Group (Hong Kong), CP Technologies (US), Symmatrix (Singapore), Systel (US), Trenton Systems (Georgia), ACME Portable Machines (US), Amity Technologies (India), Beltronic IPC AG (Switzerland), Elma Electronic (Switzerland), General Micro Systems (US), Getac (Taiwan), Kontron S&T (Germany), MPL AG (Switzerland), NCS Technologies, Inc. (US), One Stop Systems (US), Portwell, Inc. (Taiwan), Superlogics (US), TP Group PLC (UK), Trans Pacific Technologies, Inc. (US), and ZMicro (US).

Industry News

In February 2021, Crystal Group, Inc. created autonomous vehicle (AV) compute systems for industrial and military applications. The servers are designed to withstand the harsh and unpredictable operating conditions found in edge environments, delivering the critical combination of robust computing power and hardened physical assets.

In February 2021, Tyto Athene, LLC collaborated with Tellabs, a renowned provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) technologies, to develop the ACUITY LAN Solution. The ACUITY LAN is a two-person carry edge solution that uses Tellabs OLAN to assure network readiness. ACUITY LAN offers a network that is simple to transport, set up, tear down, power on, and deliver a wide range of services.

In January 2021, Trenton Systems and NGD Systems announced a collaboration to produce ruggedized, high-capacity computational storage drives (CSDs) that provide a considerable performance improvement to real-time, mission-critical artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) systems at the edge.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com