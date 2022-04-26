Air Purifier Market | Research Report 2022 | Industry Growth, Size, Dynamics, Trending Technologies, Top Players & Forecast till 2030

Air Purifier Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report on the Global Air Purifier Market 2022 reveals different concerning factors of the market. As per MRFR analysis, the air purifier market size is expected to rise at 10.24% CAGR across the review period. The air purifier market growth can garner high valuation in the study period.

A detailed study on the impact of COVID 19 outbreak on air purifier is described in the report. The expansion of the air purifier market growth is expected in the years to come due to the increase in the adoption of air purifier solutions by top notch automobile industry across the globe. In addition, the growing demand for air purifier and the presence of leading air purifier producers can support the rise of the air purifier market in the years to come. Notable companies offer low cost and technologically advanced air purifiers, which can support the expansion of the worldwide market of the air purifier.

Market Segmentation

The segment evaluation of the global air purifier market is done by sales channel and product type.

The product type based segments of the global air purifier market are UV air purifiers, HEPA Purifiers, ion & ozone generator air purifiers, activated carbon air purifiers, and others. The HEPA purifiers segment can contribute significantly to the rise of the air purifier largest market in the years to come. The increased adoption of HEPA purifiers can serve the market to rise in the years to come. The significant increase in the demand for air purifiers and the rise in awareness regarding airborne diseases across commercial and residential sectors can promote the expansion of the market across the analysis period.

The sales channel based segments of the global air purifier market are offline and online. The rise in the concern of product quality and the introduction of air purifiers with latest technological features can drive the rise of the offline segment in the air purifier global market. The high demand and sales of offline segment can promote the air purifier market in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The air purifier market trends are studied across North America, EU, APAC, and the rest of the world.

In Asia Pacific, the air purifier market share is likely to witness an excellent growth in the years to come. The increase in air pollution and rise in common phenomena, such as vehicle emission, biomass burning, and industrial emissions create the emergency to clean air, which, in turn, can promote the expansion of APAC air purifier market across the analysis period. The rise in cases of asthma and allergies due to dust, airborne viruses, and other conditions can impel the purchase of air purifiers for indoor applications. Hence, increase in the need to control poor air quality indoors can promote the market In North America, the rise in low immunity populace can prompt the expansion of the regional air purifier market in years ahead. The increase in air purifier adoption to protect themselves from irritation can result in the expansion of the market.

Key Competitors

The global Air Purifier Market key players are Honeywell International Inc (US), Dyson (Singapore), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Midea Group (China), Unilever (UK), Xiaomi Inc (China), COWAY CO., LTD (South Korea), Daikin Industries, Ltd (Japan), Rabbit Air (US), YADU Int’l Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd (China), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), LakeAir (US), Blueair (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), Austin Air (US), BONECO AG (Switzerland), IQAir (Switzerland), Whirlpool Corporation (US), Broad Group (China), AB Electrolux (Sweden), Airdogusa (US), Airgle Corporation (US), and Levoit (US).

