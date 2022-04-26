Steel Processing Market Size, Outlook And Forecast | ThyssenKrupp AG, SHAGANG GROUP Inc., Severstal PAO, HBIS GROUP, Hyundai Steel, Bridon-Bekaert, KOBE STEEL, LTD., Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited.

Overview:

As per the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Steel Processing Market is expected to rise with a moderate 2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2027) and reach a valuation of USD 600 billion by the end of 2027. Steel processing can be analyzed by studying two different processes such as primary steel making and secondary steel making. The primary steel processing converts the liquid iron from a blast furnace or steel scrap. This can be achieved by using an electric arc furnace where the scrap can be melted. The secondary steel making process includes refining the existing one or crude sources. Steel processing requires melting of iron, alloy and carbon in distinct proportion and then combining them together. Among other methods, hot rolled and cold rolled processes are of great significance.

The steel processing market is gaining maximum benefit from the intense competition that the APAC region is projecting. Several countries are racing forward by drastically changing their existing infrastructure. Steel is one component that supports most of the industries which is why it is playing a pivotal role in the change that is taking place. Construction sector is one major contributor for the market growth, along with automobile sector. Both sectors are enjoying much growth owing to rapidly changing industrial landscape. The steel processing market can benefit significantly from such factors.

Segmental Analysis:

MRFR, in their attempt to extensively cover the global steel processing market, segmented it by steel type and application. Such an in-depth analysis would help in the understanding of the market in the coming years.

Based on the type, the global steel processing market can be segmented into alloy steel and carbon steel. Carbon steel is harder than its counterpart and has substantial market hold. However, alloy steel is more ductile, tough, and exhibits anti-corrosion properties.

Based on the application, the global steel processing market can be segmented into construction, energy, automotive, consumer goods and others. The steel processing market can expect significant thrust from both construction and automotive sectors. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are causes for snowballing of both sectors which would directly influence the steel processing market.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis, conducted by MRFR on the global steel processing market, includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The APAC market has the maximum market share and can easily retain its dominance during the forecast period. It can be attributed to the presence of a number of developing countries where the global titans are focusing the most. At the same time, countries are also emerging as prominent hosts for automotive manufacturers which can ensure future growth.

North America is also showing excellent demand for steels to support construction sector and revamped automobile sector. Europe, on the other hand, is relying heavily on facilities provided by emerging economies of the APAC region. Cheap labor, low production cost, and availability of raw materials have made the region a lucrative market for major European companies.

Competitive Landscape:

Impact on the steel processing market, as per the report of MRFR, can be wielded by Steel Authority of India Limited, ThyssenKrupp AG, Severstal PAO, Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited, Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, Hebei Iron & Steel Co Ltd, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Bridon International Ltd, Hyundai Steel Co., and Tata Steel Ltd.

In the U.K. a network has been developed named Sustain, which would aim at providing smarter and greener steels to counter carbon emission. The project received a USD 46.13 million grant and it is estimated to go on for 7 years. The project would have Swansea University at the helm with the Universities of Sheffield and Warwick as partners, and includes more than twenty partners across the UK steel industry consisting of companies, trade bodies, academic experts and research organizations.

