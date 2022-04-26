Hand Hygiene Products Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2030

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the Hand Hygiene Products Market to clock in a decent growth rate of 6.4% between 2020 and 2030 (evaluation period).

Major Boosters and Challenges

The World Health Organization has introduced several initiatives in the last decade, including Clean Care is Safer Care program (2005-2015), Infection Prevention and Control (2015-2017), and ‘SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands’ campaign (2009), which are aimed at preventing on-site transmission of infections among patients as well as healthcare workers. These programs and campaigns help foster the awareness level among the mass about the importance of maintaining hand hygiene, and therefore, boost the sales of the products in the global market.

Escalating use of hand wash, soaps, disinfectants and sanitizers has been favorable for the global market. The latest trend has been the shift from traditional soaps to liquid hand wash products, while the surge in pathogen and bacterial infections, and rise in hospital acquired infections encourages market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a spike in t demand for these products, especially sanitizers. The demand has surpassed the supply in online and offline distribution channels as people are now more focused on maintaining their health and general well-being. The novel coronavirus has reinforced the important of frequent hand cleaning practices and therefore, has benefitted the global industry to a large extent. Apart from this, the strong impact of social media has buoyed the inclination towards hygiene and personal care, thereby accelerating the sales of hand hygiene products.

Get a Free Sample PDF File @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/9540

Market Segmentation

Product type, end-use and distribution channel are the key Hand Hygiene Products Market segments analyzed in the MRFR study.

The product types studied in the MRFR report are hand wash, lotion and creams, soaps, hand sanitizer and more. The hand sanitizer market exhibits the strongest prospects as their demand has been escalating due to their compact size, easy accessibility and availability compared to water and soaps.

End-use-based segments in the report are residential, industrial and commercial (Corporate Offices, Educational institutions, Hospitals & Health Centers, Hotels & Restaurants, and more).

Distribution channels analyzed are store-based as well as non-store-based. Store-based channels like specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets and convenience stores witness the highest demand among consumers who seek a more personalized way of purchasing products.

Regional Analysis

The primary Hand Hygiene Products Market are Europe, Asia Pacific or APAC, North America, and RoW/the rest of the world.

The North American market shows the most lucrative growth prospects for hand hygiene products, in view of the strong presence of renowned brands constantly working on launching new and more advanced products. Significant awareness levels in the region with regard to general hygiene, presence of trained healthcare workers, and the tendency to adhere to the strict guidelines are working in favor of the regional market. Majority of the hospitals in the United States like Froedtert Hospital, Cedars-Sinai, Exempla Lutheran Medical Center and Baptist Health actively promote the use of hand hygiene products via education programs, stringent monitoring and hand hygiene protocols, which fosters the market growth.

Europe is another strong contender in the global market, thanks to the mounting health concerns owing to lack of effective hand hygiene protocols. Most of the major manufacturers of hygiene and health items like Smith & Nephew plc, Unilever Group, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and many more are working on spreading awareness about the benefits of using hand hygiene products. Additionally, these firms are teaming up with the World Health Organization while conducting campaigns to encourage the adoption of hygiene practices, which can mean higher sales of these products over the ensuing years.

Asia Pacific is a relatively new market compared to Europe and North America and is touted to present a host of attractive opportunities in the next few years. Fast economic growth, surging purchasing power, and the growing efforts by government as well as non-government firms to promote the use of hand hygiene products should enhance the market share in the coming period.

Request For Customization @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/9540

Reputed Industry Participants

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Unilever Group (UK), 3M (US), C. Johnson & Son Inc. (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (UK), GOJO Industries Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc, Whiteley Corporation (Australia), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Procter & Gamble Co. (US), are the strongest contenders in the global market for hand hygiene products.

Latest News

March 2021

Medimix has introduced its latest anti-bacterial; skin nourishing, 100% natural hand sanitizer gel that has completely natural moisturizers and perfumes. This hand hygiene product does not have any artificial colors and contains natural ingredients such as thulasi, glycerin and aloe Vera. The combination of these ingredients enhances the product’s anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties, offering powerful germ protection.

Read More About Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hand-hygiene-products-market-9540

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

Contact us:

Market Research Future (part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited),

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor, New York, New York 10013, United States of America