Scented Candles Market Analysis, Global Market Size with COVID-19 Update By 2024

Overview

It is projected that the size of the global scented candles market will exceed US$ 4.22 billion by the end of 2024 and the market will grow at a record CAGR of 5.80 percent during the forecast period 2019-2024. The publisher has provided an analysis of the main complexities, prominent market forces and developments in each sub-segment of the global scented candles market, along with estimates of global, regional and country-level growth from 2019 to 2024. The study classifies the market depending on area, category, product type, and distribution channel. The comprehensive company research is aimed to support customers strengthen their market role, and this study offers a comprehensive examination of several key retailers in line with this.

Market Segmentation

The global market for scented candles has been segregated based on product type, channel of distribution, category, and location. Focused on product type, the worldwide demand for scented candles has been categorized as paraffin wax, synthetic wax, vegetable wax, and animal wax. The worldwide market for scented candles has also been classified as premium and mass, based on category. The global market for scented candles has been subdivided into store-based as well as non-store-based, based on channels of distribution. The channel of distribution based on the store is again segregated into convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others. In the historical period, growth resulted from an increasing trend in investment in technology as well as research & development, a rise in political leanings and legislative changes, and economic expansion in developing markets. Quality and supply problems, the lack of skilled labour, and many renowned brands losing value were factors that greatly impacted performance in the historical period.

Regional Overview

Based on locations, the global scented candles market has been segregated. The regions covered throughout the research indicate their share of the global scented candles economy, which in the forecast period 2019-2024 is set to expand at a rapid rate. The report will also discuss the scented candles market at the regional level, providing key information on their sales volume, category analysis, competitive position, operating margins, key company profiles, and expansion plans. Owing to a lot of clients and foreign vendors, the global scented candles market is highly fragmented. Major firms account for nearly half of the market’s sales at a larger stage, while small companies as well as enterprises from Europe, North America, Asian region, and several other areas of the world too have a major global footprint. Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world are the territories the market research report covers. Countries such as the United States, Mexico, and Canada in the North American scented candles market China, India, the AU, NZ, Japan and many other countries in Asia-Pacific scented candles market are responsible for market growth. In the European market, Germany, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and the rest of the European countries also have active business presence across the global scented candles market.

Competitive Landscape

An increase in income growth and industrialization are driving the growth in scented candles market sectors. However, the rapidly shifting lifestyle preferences and lifestyle needs and health concerns have posed challenges. By gathering information, analysis, and in-depth study of data gathered from multiple sources, the review provides a comprehensive overview of the industry through an analysis of key metrics such as benefit, cost, competitiveness, and product launches. By defining the major industry opinion leaders, it provides valuable business insights.

Industry News

Candles housed in rubberized ceramic containers and large solid wax containers, space sprays, hair products and rustic diffusers compose the latest collection of home scents from Loewe. The series prefers woody and earthy notes above sweet or solely floral ones around, and in relation to Tomato Leaves, a flourishing garden is also evoked by the Coriander, Oregano, Beetroot options, and Luscious Pea.

