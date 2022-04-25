Automotive Keyless Entry Systems Market Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, and Forecast 2022-2030

In terms of region, the global market for automotive keyless entry systems is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global automotive keyless entry system market during the forecast period. This region is the largest manufacturer and consumer of new vehicles. The rise in per capita disposable income, awareness regarding vehicle safety and convenience have played a key role in the growth of the technologically advanced systems, the automotive keyless entry system being one of them. Additionally, higher vehicle production in Asia-Pacific coupled with significant presence of OEMs would drive the use of the keyless entry system. Furthermore, the presence of service and solution providers, such as Denso Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, and Hyundai Mobis who develop automotive keyless entry systems based on requirements, is expected to increase the adoption of automotive keyless entry system.