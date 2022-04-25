Hot Water Circulator Pump Market Size, Share, Growth | Trends & Research Insights by 2030

Market opportunities

The fact that there is much more demand for newer and innovative hot water circulator pumps that are safe for human usage and environmentally friendly has prompted many companies to invest heavily in research and development in the attempt to develop a new generation of safer and more effective hot water circulator pumps that were also more respectful of the environment.

The world had 21.21 million global Hot water circulator pumps Market last year. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.28% for the time period that this report covers. The market was valued at USD 19,014.0 million in 2016. It was valued at USD 22,083.3 million last year.

Hot water circulator pumps are widely used in many industries and areas around the world. Their usage is expected to increase dramatically in the coming years in the wake of increased urbanization and greater economic growth.

Market segmentation

By type

This segment can be grouped into the following sub-segments:

Single-stage pumps

Multistage pumps

The single-stage pumps are worth much more than the multistage pumps. The reason is that many residential owners prefer to use single-stage pumps for domestic water consumption. There are far more residential units in the world that use hot water circulator pumps than there are commercial units.

By application

This segment can be grouped into the following sub-segments:

Residential growth

Commercial growth

Industrial growth

The residential sub-segment has the highest market share in this segment.

Regional analysis

The global hot water circulator pump market can be grouped into the following regions:

The United States of America

The European Union

China

Japan

The Rest of the World

The European Union is the largest generator of revenue for this market. The United States of America and China come in second and third place respectively in terms of generation of global revenue.

Incidentally, the European Union also enjoys one of the largest market shares in the global hot water circulator pump market. The European Union currently accounts for approximately 28.5% of the world’s total revenue in this market.

The United States of America is the world’s second leader in terms of volume in the market. This is mainly because the nation has a strong middle class that values using hot water in their homes, either when taking a bath/shower, cooking, washing dishes, or doing other domestic activities. The United States of America comes in second place in terms of manufacturing hot water circulator pumps. China comes in first place both in terms of volume and manufacturing.

China is also home to many of the world’s most significant manufacturers of hot water circulator pumps.

Industry news

More companies and individuals around the world are using hot water circulator pumps because these apparatuses have proven their ability to conserve water. This is of prime importance since many parts of the world are facing water shortages – these shortages are sometimes severe.

Many companies are entering into strategic partnerships with other successful companies. The resulting companies are working on developing the technologies that will lead to more efficient apparatuses

