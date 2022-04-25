E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast Till 2027

Market Overview

The global E-Cigarettes & Vaporizer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 25.0% over the period of 2020 to 2027.

Market Dynamics

Globally, tobacco usage has reached crisis proportions, despite several government measures to raise awareness about the health risks associated with tobacco use. Consumers who are addicted to cigarettes have a tough time breaking free and would benefit from an alternative to tobacco. This has been one of the primary reasons of the E-Cigarette and vaporizer market’s rise. Thus, the e-cigarette & vaporizer market have grown significantly over the last several years as devices improved in terms of battery life and flavor selection. Additionally, the market offers a variety of flavors such as menthol, tobacco, fruits and nuts, and chocolate, which attracts a significant number of clients. When used in an e-cigarette or vaporizer device, these tastes generate fragrances. Additionally, the decreasing cost of these devices has boosted customer acceptance, which is likely to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

The growing knowledge of e-cigarettes being safer than traditional cigarettes, particularly among the younger population, as a result of numerous research conducted by medical institutions and associations, is expected to fuel market growth further. Additionally, the array of customization options offered by suppliers, such as temperature control and nicotine dosages, is projected to boost product demand. Additionally, vendors’ constant improvement in new product development is expected to drive the market’s growth.

However, local authorities in many countries such as the United States and India have imposed restrictions on the sale of vaping products and e-liquids, limiting the market’s growth. Numerous countries have prohibited the distribution and sale of vaporizer items, resulting in decreased sales. Additionally, restrictive trading restrictions have made it more difficult for retail users to import vaping equipment for personal use. However, the vaping industry has formed numerous organisations to combat anti-vaping regulations and to regulate the business, resulting in the rise of the e-cigarette & vaporizer markets.

Segmental Analysis

Disposable E-Cigarettes, Rechargeable E-Cigarettes, EGO and Tanks, Personal Vaporizers and Mods, and Others have been segmented.

Regional Overview

North America dominated the worldwide market, accounting for a sizable portion of the market. Social media platforms are increasingly being used to market e-cigarettes and other vaping products. The young population has mainly embraced vaping devices as a safer alternative to cigarettes, which is expected to increase their use. However, the current restriction on certain e-cigarette tastes in the United States, notably fruit and mint flavors, is projected to restrain the region’s market growth to some extent.

Due to the fact that the majority of e-cigarettes are imported from countries such as China, users find it simpler to purchase e-cigarettes in bulk via online platforms, which is expected to fuel the Asia Pacific regional market growth.

Competitive Dynamics

Dash Vaporizers, Hubbly Bubbly, Liquideu, Nice Vapor., Pacific Smoke International, Puff Ecig, Simple Vape Co. London Ltd, Smokio., Vaporizer Escapes, and Vapor Line are some of the key participants in the worldwide e-cigarettes & vaporizer business.

The e-cigarette market is developing toward a competitive environment, as the intensity of competitive competition has increased in recent years as a result of the entry of numerous major and established businesses. Product invention and development are the most often used strategies by market participants. With the growing number of health-conscious consumers globally, key players are utilizing a variety of techniques to capture consumers’ attention by offering new technical breakthroughs in their products. Competition is also being heightened by increasing company concentration ratios and advertising expenditures by businesses.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

