The MRFR report states that the global Glucose Syrup Market is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of approximately 3.6% during the assessment timeframe from 2019 to 2027.

Glucose syrup is the liquid derived from the hydrolysis of glucose molecules, mostly by rice, potato, corn, and wheat. It is used as a sweetener to make baked food items and frozen desserts. It has a large calorie content but is free from fat. The glucose syrup market has experienced enormous growth in past few years. The market’s growth is being driven by the increased demand for bakery products and baked food items such as pancakes, waffles, etc., across the globe. Furthermore, the growing awareness related to health and its benefits is another major aspect boosting the growth of the glucose syrup market. However, the growth in demand for gums is projected to hamper the growth of the glucose syrup market over coming years.

Segment Analysis

The global glucose syrup market has been fragmented into several segments based on application, type, grade, and region.

Based on type, the global market for glucose syrup is split into high dextrose equivalent value and low dextrose equivalent value.

Based on application, the global market for glucose syrup is segmented into wine, sweetening agents, and others.

The glucose syrup market is split into online stores, grocery stores, and supermarkets/hypermarkets based on grade.

Regional Analysis

The global market for glucose syrup is studied across five major regions: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North American region will dominate the global glucose syrup market over the forecasted era. The growing number of farm subsidies by the government across the region is the primary aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market’s growth.

The European region is projected to record substantial growth in the glucose syrup market over the review timeframe. Germany and France are likely to emerge as the leading market across the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to record the highest global glucose syrup market growth over the assessment era. The regional market’s growth is being driven by the adoption of western culture and developing eating habits across the emerging economies. China and India are projected to be the leading markets across the globe over the coming years, owing to the growing number of e-commerce platforms. The regional market held the top position globally in 2018, with the largest market share of over 30%. These syrups as a replacement for sugar are likely to catalyze the regional market growth over the forecasted era. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity are also likely to propel the market’s growth over the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

The global glucose syrup market has an intensely competitive landscape with many players spread worldwide. The players in the global market are making heavy investments in R&D activities to launch new products in the market. The enormous growth of the food industry worldwide encourages players to enter the market. The list of leading players in the global market for glucose syrup includes Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Agrana Group (Austria), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), Tate & Lyle plc (U.K.), Roquette (France), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), and several others.

Recent Developments

January 2027 – Frisson Nigeria Limited has introduced a power black energy drink with an iconic hygienic cover across the Nigerian market. The Turkey-made energy drink has a global presence of over thirty-five countries across the regions such as Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe before its launch in the country. Launching the brand to journalists in Lagos lately, Mr. Ojotobor Samuel, the Marketing Manager of Frisson Nigeria Limited, said that the product is a premium energy drink that gives Nigerians the necessary power to accomplish their goals with finesse and class.

