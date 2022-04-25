Casino Market, Elevates the Demand the Increasing Trend Opportunity, Restraints, Opportunities Forecasts Up to 2027 Demographic, Geographic Segment: MRFR

Market Scenario:

The global Casino Market is witnessing rapid revenue growth. Besides, the rising need for high-level operation and monitoring of casino businesses boosts the growth of the market. Moreover, advances in casino management systems offering lower management costs with agility, flexibility, and security, accelerate the market demand.

With the rising adoption of casino management platforms, the market is estimated to grow exponentially over the next few years. Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global casino market is poised to create an exponential valuation by 2027, registering a colossal CAGR during the assessment period (2020–2027).

Casinos are garnering huge popularity among people. The cost-effective implementation of casino systems is another major headwind supporting the market growth. On the other hand, associated data theft risks and data misuse possibilities are major factors that obstruct market growth. Nevertheless, the rising casino security technologies would support the market growth throughout the review period.

Competitive Outlook:

Highly competitive, the casino market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Industry players make substantial investments in driving their R&D activities and expand their production capacities, distribution network, and supply chain. Manufacturers strive to reduce overall production costs by adopting cost-effective manufacturing techniques. Players leading the casino market are Playson (Malta), Kindred Group PLC (U.K.), The 888 Group (Europort), Microgaming (Isle of Man), Scientific Games (U.S.), Betsson AB (Sweden), Elaunch Solution Pvt. Ltd (India), Paddy Power Betfair PLC (Ireland), NetEnt AB (Sweden), Chetu Inc. (U.S.), Creatiosoft (India), Betsoft (Malta), Addison Global Limited (U.K.), Evolution Gaming (Latvia), and Ladbrokes (U.K.), among others.

Segmentation:

The market is divided into types and regions. The type segment is bifurcated into poker, blackjack, slot machines, roulette, craps & lottery, and others. Among these, the lottery segment accounts for the largest share as more people buy offline and online lottery tickets. Also, the integration of video lottery terminals in casinos increases participation among customers and fosters the market value of the segment. The region segment is bifurcated into the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global casino market with the presence of a large number of casinos. Besides, government support to casino businesses and online casino industry boosts the market value. Vast development in technologies and network infrastructure are major driving forces behind the market growth. The presence of major system providers and the wide adoption of casino management platforms and services increase the market size.

Industry News

March 09, 2021 — Boyd Gaming Corp. (the U.S.) announced its return to the casino business, partnering with an online betting platform FanDuel to launch Stardust online casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania next month.

This time, the iconic Stardust name is returning as a pair of online casinos bearing the brand of the now-gone Strip resort. FanDuel is rebranding its Betfair Casino in New Jersey and launching a Pennsylvania e-casino as Stardust platform. Players would use a single Stardust Casino app through iOS and Android operating systems to play in both states.

