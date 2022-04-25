Global CBD Market 2022 Size, Share, Trends, Expeditious Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

MRFR (Market Research Future) reveals that the CBD market could reach USD 2,207,162.54 million by 2027. The extensive research report by MRFR also adds that the market size can soar at a rate of 125.58% between 2020 and 2027.

Owing to the lack of psychoactive effects, CBD that is cannabidiol, has become the most broadly used among all other cannabinoids. CBD has several medical usages, such as reducing anxiety, cancer symptoms, pain, stress and diabetes, depression, and inflammation. The global CBD market has witnessed a record-worthy growth over recent times. The extensive usage is driving the growth of the market for CBD in ailment purposes, adequate aid from varied private organizations and government bodies, the surge in the research and development activities, the increase in chronic diseases and complications, and legalization of Marijuana in several countries. However, the stringent government policies and misconceptions and adverse effects of cannabis are likely to restrict the growth of the CBD market over the review timeframe.

Key Players

Some of the eminent CBD manufacturers listed in the MRFR study are ENDOCA, CV Sciences, Inc, Canopy Growth Corporation, Green Roads of Florida LLC, Freedom Leaf, Inc, Aphria Inc., Folium Biosciences, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Isodiol International Inc, CBD Health Solutions, LLC, to name a few.

Segmental Analysis

The global CBD market is fragmented into numerous segments based on the route of administration, form, source, end-user, application, product, and region.

Based on form, the CBD market is divided into liquid and solid.

The global CBD market is divided into inhalation (smoke or vapor), aerosol spray, tincture, and capsules by route of administration.

The market is divided into therapeutic grade and food grade based on product.

By application, the CBD market is split into energy drinks, neurogenerative disorders, protein bars, fibromyalgia, and diabetes.

The CBD market is divided into food & beverage and healthcare based on end-user.

Based on the source, the market is divided into inorganic and organic.

Regional Analysis

The Americas has been identified as the global leader, thanks to the extensive use of cannabis-based products for a variety of applications. People in the region are increasingly using CBD-based products for different reasons, including cosmetics. The rising health-consciousness among the consumers, presence of highly reputed manufacturers, and the U.S. Farm Bill that was passed in 2020 translated into significant revenues for the CBD market in the region.

Europe, with the second lead in the global market, benefits from the escalating awareness among people about the latest CBD products and the soaring demand from the food industry. CBD enjoys a legalized status in the region and is resultantly sold openly in several countries.

Asia Pacific, led by India, China, and Japan, is the third highest gainer in the global market. This could be due to the legalization of CBD in China and the rising willingness to explore CBD-based products among the consumers.

