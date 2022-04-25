Plenoptic Camera Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Growth Forecast, Trends, Opportunities, Demand, Revenue and Impact of COVID

Plenoptic Camera Market

Market Overview

Plenoptic cameras are widely used for high-quality images and videos. It is a digital camera that can capture the light field in all three-dimensional space. It consists of an array of microlenses placed before the sensor to gather information about incoming ray angles and colour. This feature enables refocussing after the image is captured.

Some of the major growth factors driving the Plenoptic Camera Market growth are the increased demand for high-quality images and videos within a limited time, higher investments in R&D activities and the development of smart cities. These are the chief growth drivers of the market. These cameras also capture real-time images, which can transmit through AR or VR platforms, enabling users to have a sense of presence to interact with their surroundings and notice the changes that will affect them and their environment.

Adobe developed plenoptic technology.

The high disposable income also propels the growth of the plenoptic camera market. Digital cameras are luxury products among middle-class people, and due to high costs, people take time and analyse their needs for the camera. But the plenoptic cameras are specific in nature demand for these cameras is rising worldwide.

The Plenoptic Camera Market has reached a value of USD 785.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,108.5 million by the end of the evaluation period with a CAGR of 18.4 %.

Market Segmentation

The Plenoptic Camera Market is classified into product and application. The product segment is segregated into the standard plenoptic camera, focused plenoptic camera, and coded aperture camera. The application part of the market consists of consumers, enterprises, and industrial.

Regional Analysis

The geographical distribution of the Plenoptic Camera Marketis divided into prominent continents such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the remaining regions of the world.

Among the above regions, the Asia-Pacific region is noticed as the dominating continent due to the presence of major industrial players such as Sony Corporation, Canon, and Panasonic Corporation. The rise in demand for higher resolution and high-focus cameras are driving the APAC’s regional market. The market is showing decent growth in the enterprise and industrial sectors. The North American continent holds the second-largest market with good share value. The increased rate of disposable income and rising adoption of light field cameras in industrial verticals is driving the regional market.

Industry News

The US Patent and Trademark Office published a patent filed by Apple for a plenoptic camera system for manufacturing products. Apple also aims to use these cameras for capturing information on the intensity of light in a scene and for improving its manufacturing processes, especially those relating to robotic handling.

