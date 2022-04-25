Study Analysis: Availability of Industrial Sugar Market Segments will boost the growth of the market in the forecast period

Market Overview:

By 2027, the global industrial sugar market is anticipated to reach US$63 billion mark in revenue with a CAGR of nearly 5.60 percent during the 2021-2027 forecast period, says a market report published by industry’s leading market analysts.

A thorough study has been carried out about the global Industrial Sugar Market and the findings from the study are compiled and presented in the market research report. The report identifies and presents popular patterns that may play a critical role in the industrial sugar market’s growth. After comprehensive market data analysis, the extent of development of the industrial sugar market across different segments and regional markets has been provided keeping the forecast period 2019 to 2024 into consideration.

Market Segmentation:

The global market for industrial sugar has been segmented based on type, form, source, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into brown sugar and white sugar. The product form segment covers sub segments such as powder, syrup, and granules. On the basis of source, the industrial sugar market is further segmented into sugar beet, sugarcane, and others.

For in-depth analysis of different market aspects, the analysts have segmented the market based on applications covering food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food and beverages segment is further divided into beverages, bakery and confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, and others. Sugar is more affordable and readily available opposed to its alternatives. It is consumed by all socio-economic groups and varied income groups and can be easily purchased from retail outlets across the globe, convenience stores, supermarkets, and department stores.

Regional Overview:

Asia-Pacific has a leading role in the global industrial sugar market on the geographic front. The industrial sugar industry is a critical component of the Indian economy and accounts for a substantial share of national Gross domestic product. In addition to this, owing to favorable climatic conditions, India produces a large portion of sugar. In relation to four key industrial sugar markets, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world, the regional markets have been observed. In extensive commercial applications, increasing consumption of sugar is mainly contributing significantly to market growth. Sugar, mainly sucrose, is used as a cost-effective, simple to produce, and decent tasting substance used in bulk amounts by the drug industry.

The industrial sugar market in North America is again segmented into Canada, the US, and Mexico. The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe have been listed as the European country-level markets of industrial sugar. China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific have been analysed as a part of the industrial sugar market spread across the Asia-Pacific region. In the rest of the world, the industrial sugar sector has indeed been segregated into South America and the MEA region.

Competitive Landscape:

Different studies and observations are carried out on the data gathered for the market research report and the findings are presented in the industrial sugar market report. Based on parameters that characterise Porter’s Five Forces Model, this information is then analysed. This involves parameters including the bargaining power of buyers, the risk posed by existing competitors, the threat posed by new entrants, as well as the challenges posed to the market by substitutes.

Industry News:

Backed by an investment of US$300 million, sugar production at Kantale Sugar Factory in Sri Lanka is set to restart from 2023, again after a 30-year break, as MG Sugars Lanka Private Limited is likely to receive the company’s assets as well as the factory land on lease from the government.

