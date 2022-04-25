Onychomycosis Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis Till 2027

The Global Onychomycosis Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 7,912.5 Million till 2025. Onychomycosis is a general term used to denote any fungal nail infection. Factors such as the surging diabetic patient population, rising per capita healthcare expenditure coupled with the rising occurrences of onychomycosis, are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global onychomycosis market. However, the lack of awareness about onychomycosis and the side-effects associated with onychomycosis treatment drugs is likely to hamper the market growth.

Segment Analysis

The global onychomycosis market, by type, has been divided into distal subungual onychomycosis (DSO), white superficial onychomycosis (WSO), proximal subungual onychomycosis (PSO), candida onychomycosis, and others. On the basis of treatment type, the global onychomycosis market has been divided into drug treatment, topical therapy, and others. The global onychomycosis market, by distribution channel, has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global onychomycosis market, based on region, is divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is likely to hold the largest share of the global onychomycosis market. The increasing incidence rate of onychomycosis, presence of healthcare companies, developed healthcare infrastructure, great per capita healthcare spending, and high funding for R&D projects in the US and Canada are likely to support the dominance of the Americas during the forecast period.

The Europe market established substantial growth in the market due to increasing elderly population and the growing burden of diabetes, and growing incidence rates of onychomycosis in countries such as UK, Germany, France, and Spain.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to huge patient population, rapidly developing medical technology, and growing disposable income.

The onychomycosis market in the Middle East and African region is expected to grow due to the rising awareness about onychomycosis coupled increasing collaborations and agreements to commercialize onychomycosis products.

Market Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global onychomycosis market— Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bausch Health Sciences (Canada), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Galderma Laboratories (Switzerland), Moberg Pharma AB (Sweden), Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Japan), Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (India), Merz Pharma (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), and Taro Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (Israel).

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Onychomycosis Market is estimated to grow at USD 7,912.5 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.28% during the assessment period

Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the presence of key market players and an increasing patient population in the US and Canada

Based on type, the distal subungual onychomycosis segment accounted for the largest market share of 3% in 2018

Based on treatment type, the drug treatment segment accounted for the largest market share of 4% in 2018

On the basis of the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest market share of 6% in 2018

