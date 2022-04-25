Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis Till 2027

The growing awareness of AMD and the increasing geriatric population are anticipated to exhibit more opportunities for the growth of the age-related macular degeneration market. Moreover, as per the Community Eye Health Journal published in 2014 by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, nearly 196 million people are estimated to suffer from age-related macular degeneration by 2020 worldwide.

The global market for age-related macular degenerations is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.3% during the forecast period.

Regionally, the Americas age-related macular degeneration market is segmented into two major regions, namely, North America and South America.

The Americas region holds the largest share of the global age-related macular degeneration market owing to the increasing cases of macular degeneration and growing health concerns. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it was estimated that about 1.8 million people are suffering from age-related macular degenerations in America. Moreover, nearly 7.3 million people are at a significant risk of vision loss due to AMD.

The global age-related macular degeneration market is segmented by type, drug, route of administration, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global age-related macular degeneration market is segmented into dry age-related macular degeneration and wet age-related macular degeneration.

On the basis of drug, the global age-related macular degeneration market is segmented into Eylea, Visudyne, Lucentis, Avastin, and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the global age-related macular degeneration market is segmented into intravenous, intravitreal, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the global age-related macular degeneration market is segmented into medications, devices, surgery, and others. The medication segment is further classified into anti-VEGF drugs, blood vessel growth inhibitors, vitamins, dietary supplements, and others. The devices segment is classified into corrective lenses, glasses, contact lenses, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global age-related macular degeneration market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, clinics, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.

Some of the key players in the global age-related macular degeneration market are Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Acucela Inc. (U.S.), Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Ophthotech Corporation (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.S.), Alimera sciences Inc. (U.S.), StemCell Inc. (Canada), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc. (U.S.), Allergan Plc (Ireland), Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (U.S.), Gilead Sciences Inc. (U.S.), Iconic Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Lpath Inc. (U.S.), OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (U.S.), Bausch + Lomb (U.S.), Opthea Limited (Canada), PanOptica, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Promedior, Inc. (U.S.), QLT Inc. (Canada), Quark (U.S.), Resolvyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), RXi Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Alcon Vision Care (U.S.), Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho (Japan), and others.

