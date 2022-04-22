Flavor Enhancers Market Driven by Growing Demand for Natural Flavor Enhancers

The new report from Market Research Future (MRFR) presents a detailed analysis of the global flavor enhancer market by providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market’s historical trajectory. The leading drivers and restraints affecting the global flavor enhancer market are assessed in detail in the report. The historical impact of these drivers and restraints is analyzed in context of the current impact of these factors and projections are made for the likely impact of these drivers and restraints over the forecast period. Various components of the global flavor enhancer market are also studied in the report and projections are made for the growth trajectory of each distinct component. The various segments and sub-segments within the global flavor enhancer market are studied in detail in the report. The study also makes a detailed analysis of the major players operating in the global flavor enhancer market and provides a detailed look at the various competitive strategies employed by players in the global flavor enhancer market. Likely future conditions with respect to the competitive landscape of the market are also explained in detail in the report. The report examines the market’s potential trajectory over the 2017-2023 forecast period.

Flavor enhancers are widely used in a number of food and beverage products to enhance the flavor of the product. They can be naturally or artificially sourced and work to provide an extra sensory twist to the consumers. As consumers are increasingly falling in favor of enhanced sensory outputs through food, the global flavor enhancer market is likely to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

The introduction of sodium-reducing flavor enhancers has been a gamechanger for the global flavor enhancer market, as many end users prefer these products over conventional flavor enhancers. The negative health effects of sodium have gained widespread media coverage in recent years, including sodium’s effects on increasing the risk of heart diseases and obesity. This has resulted in an increasing demand for sodium-reducing flavor enhancers. This is likely to be a major trend in the global flavor enhancer market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global flavor enhancer market include Innova Flavors, Sensient Technologies, Corbion NV, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., DuPont Nutrition & Health, Tate & Lyle plc, and Cargill Inc. Major players in the global flavor enhancer market are likely to focus on the development of naturally sourced flavor enhancers in the coming years, as several countries have introduced legislation supporting natural flavor enhancers and/or restricting the potential usage of artificial flavor enhancers, which can have adverse health effects.

In November 2019, Tesco collaborated with a Scottish food producer to develop seaweed-based flavor enhancers and salt replacers. This product is 100% naturally sourced and provides an umami kick to the food products, which is being highly valued by customers.

Segmentation:

The global flavor enhancer market is segmented on the basis of type, ingredient, form, application, and region

On the basis of type, the global flavor enhancer market is segmented into natural and artificial. The natural segment is likely to dominate the global flavor enhancer market due to the increasing regulatory support as well as public demand for naturally sourced flavor enhancers.

By ingredient, the global flavor enhancer market is segmented into glutamates, acidulants, yeast extracts, hydrolyzed vegetable proteins, and others. The glutamates segment is the dominant segment in the global flavor enhancer market.

On the basis of form, the global flavor enhancer market is segmented into powdered, liquid, and others. The powder form is dominating the global flavor enhancer market at present.

By application, the global flavor enhancer market is segmented into bakery and confectionery products, dairy and frozen desserts, snacks, beverages, meat products, and others. The bakery and confectionery products segment is dominating the global flavor enhancer market.

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to dominate the global flavor enhancer market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for a wide variety of flavour enhancers, both natural and artificial. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market and is likely to play a key role in the development of the global flavour enhancer market over the forecast period. In Europe, the flavour enhancer market is restricted by the increasing government restrictions on artificial flavour enhancers. However, this could lead to significant development of natural flavour enhancers in this region over the forecast period.

