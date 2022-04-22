Glass Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth 2021-2028 | Key Players – Owens-Illinois Inc., Ardagh Group S.A, Verallia, Vidrala S.A., BA Vidro, Gerresheimer AG, Stölzle Glass Group, Piramal Glass, Wiegand-Glas GmbH,

Market Analysis

The global Glass Packaging Market will touch USD 74.87 billion at a 5.92% CAGR between 2021- 2028, reveals the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Glass packaging or glass containers are highly preferred to pack chemicals, liquid-based pharmaceutical products, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and other non-perishable/perishable products.

Several factors are adding to the global glass packaging market growth. Some of these factors as per the MRFR report include increasing adoption in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage industries, the growing preference for eco-friendly packaging solutions, increase in shipments of containers for non-alcoholic beverages, spirits, and wine end markets, alluring features of glass packaging such as non-reactive nature, malleability, and zero chemical leaching, changing consumer lifestyle, rapid urbanization, worldwide economic growth, increasing health risks, and growing health and fitness awareness.

On the other hand, the scarcity of raw materials needed for production and fluctuating prices may limit the glass packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1258

Key Players

Some of the key players of the market are

Owens Illinois Inc.

Ardagh Group SA

Heinz Glas Gmbh

and Co. KGAA

Verallia

Vitro

Vidrala S. A.

Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. ltd

BA Vidro

Allied Glass Containers ltd

Gerresheimer AG

VetroBalsamo Spa

Vetropack Holding Company

Verescence

Stolzle Glass Group

Luigi Bormioli Corporation

Piramal Glass

Zignago Vetro S. P. A.and many korai.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global glass packaging market based on application and product.

By product, the glass packaging market is segmented into standard glass quality, super-premium glass quality, and premium glass quality. Of these, the premium glass quality segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the glass packaging market bifurcated into pharmaceutical packaging, personal care packaging, food and beverage packaging, and others. Of these, the food and beverage packaging segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1258

Regional Analysis

By region, the global glass packaging market covers the growth opportunity and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will rule the market over the forecast period. The increased consumption of alcoholic beverages, consumer’s increased disposable income, and changing lifestyles of consumers, are adding to the global glass packaging market growth in the region. China has the utmost market share, followed by Japan and India.

In Europe, the global glass packaging market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period, followed by North America. Increased investments in R&D, innovations in packaging, strict food safety policies in the US and Canada, and increasing adoption in the pharmaceutical sector are adding to the glass packaging market growth in North America.

COVID-19 Analysis

The on-going crisis had a mixed impact on the glass packaging market. On the one hand, the market faced a couple of problems such as limited workers and shortage of raw materials due to the government-imposed lockdowns and social distancing trends. On the other hand, the increase in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage intake during the pandemic and the reopening of bars and restaurants following the lifting of the lockdown had a positive impact on the market growth. Besides, a surge in the demand for glass packaging to pack healthcare products and medical supplies to address the novel coronavirus also had a favorable impact on the market growth. There has been a burgeoning demand for glass vials for their significance in producing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/glass-packaging-market-1258

Industry Updates

February 2021- Leading glass packaging provider Stoelzle Glass Group has opened its fifth production line in its plant in France.

Browse More Related Reports:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/produce-packaging-market-8333

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flexible-packaging-market-1151

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future®

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Phone:

+1 628 258 0071(US)

+44 2035 002 764(UK)

Email: [email protected]