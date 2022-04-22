Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Research Report 2021-22 | Upcoming Market Growth, Share, Comprehensive Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2027

Automotive Temperature Sensor Industry Synopsis:

According to MRFR, the automotive temperature sensor market is poised to surge at approximately 6% CAGR during the period.

Competitive Dynamics

The key players in automotive temperature sensor market growth are Continental (Germany), Aptiv PLC (U.K.), Panasonic (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), T.E. Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland), RoHM Co. Ltd. (Japan), T.T. Electronics (U.K.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), ZF TRW Automotive (U.S.) and RFMicron (U.S.).

Market Highlights

The factors responsible for the growth of the automotive temperature sensor market are engine control unit, strict emission standards, increasing fuel efficiency requirements and improved vehicle safety. The desire of the manufacturer to understand the performance and operating condition of the vehicle is expected to drive growth in the demand for automotive engine temperature sensors during the forecast period. Strict emission standards would allow significant car manufacturers to implement state-of-the-art detection technologies such as infrared temperature sensors. Manufacturers develop expertise in sensor technology to withstand the dynamic automotive development environment. Increasing knowledge among manufacturers of temperature sensor technologies such as MEMs, I.C. sensors, and Infrared sensors are likely to increase the vehicle architecture’s effectiveness. The manufacturers are developing new sensor technologies to calculate engine parameter temperature gradient on various road conditions. Moreover, OEMs and Tier-1 manufacturers in general concentrate on low cost and long-lasting temperature sensors to monitor high temperatures. Advanced technologies such as high-heat resistance fabrics, hybrid sensor solutions and nanotechnology will play a pivotal role in developing high-performance and reliable temperature sensors.

Market Segmentation

The demand for automotive temperature sensors is segmented by applications, type of device, and type of vehicle.

The market is segmented as fuel, exhaust and seats upon application. For vehicle design, one of the main applications for temperature sensors is engine power management.

The market is segmented by product types such as MEMS, I.C. sensor and Infrared sensor. Infrarot sensors are also becoming more popular in high-temperature applications.

The market is segmented based on the types of vehicles used as passenger and commercial vehicles. The number of temperature sensor applications in passenger vehicles is higher than in commercial vehicles.

Regional Outlook

The automotive temperature sensors market share is segmented into regions that include America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world.

Asia Pacific area is projected to dominate the market in the future because of growing demand in Japan and South Korea for automotive electronics. The cost-effective temperature sensors will drive the demand as consumer development moves to developing countries. The manufacturers in the newer vehicles continue to demand durable construction, low-cost and high-temperature sensors inside the car. The increasing demand for the new vehicle’s fuel-efficient technology would result in increased demand for temperature sensors in vehicles. Manufacturers are seeking to focus on the demand for passenger cars to catch the bulk of revenue. The increasing demand for passenger vehicles with the latest detection technology installed will result in temperature sensor growth in the vehicles. That will drive the Asia Pacific region market.

Specific possible temperature sensor markets are the Americas, owing to U.S. rules and regulations. Environmental manufacturing agency. This will increase the demand for small dimensions, higher precision and longer-lasting sensors. The manufacturers focus on the materials of the new generation such as organic and biosensors to meet new powertrain requirements and engine control management system. The manufacturers should play an essential role in achieving cost-effective sensor development solutions. However, developments in technology in contactless sensors such as infrared sensors and wireless sensors will improve the overall temperature monitoring device dynamics. Furthermore, developing countries like Brazil and Russia should play a crucial role in the rising temperature sensor market share.

