Chip On Board LED Market Trends, Growth Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Business Revenue and Forecast by 2027

The global Chip On Board LED market size was valued at $2,010.5 million in 2017, and it is expected to reach $5,261.8 million by the end of the forecast period by registering a CAGR of 17.88%. Chip On Board LED is an LED packing technology where multiple LED chips are bonded directly on a substrate. The small size of the LED chip offers high packaging technology compared to other technologies. Chip On Board LED is the latest technology. Here, the manufacturers bond LED chip diodes into the PCB, which causes thermal conductivity to shift towards the circuit board, leading to lower heat emissions.

LED lighting is more favored than other lighting sources, and it is contributing highly to the Chip On Board LED market growth. Additionally, increasing demand and adoption of COB LED lights in industrial, commercial, and residential applications greatly contribute to the expansion of Chip On Board LED market size. The automotive industry use Chip On Board LED for vehicle lighting, and electronics industry use it for backlighting in monitors, smart phones, tablets, Panels, monitors, etc., the wide range of application of Chip On Board LED will further drive the demand of the Chip On Board LED industry in the forecast period.

Additionally, increasing focus on government worldwide to use energy-efficient lighting has increased the demand for LED lighting. Chip on Board LED light offers high light efficiency, reduced power requirements, better thermal management, and lesser solder joints that reduce the risk of performance loss. All the factors contribute highly to the Chip On Board LED market growth.

Market segmentation

The Chip-on-board LED Industry is fragmented into material, application, and regions.

The Chip On board LED market is fragmented into fired, MCPCB, and others in light of material. In view of application, the CoB LED Market is divided into the overall lighting industry, backdrop illumination industry, and auto industry, and others. In view of regions, the Chip On board LED market is sectioned into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and the remainder of the world.

Regional analysis

The significant regions in the CoB LED Market are North America, Asia-pacific, Europe, and the remainder of the world. Among this region, Asia-Pacific is relied upon to overwhelm the Chip On Board LED market during the conjecture time frame because of the rising population. Nations like South Korea, Taiwan, and China are contributing exceptionally to the Chip On Board LED market development in these regions because of countless sellers. North America holds the second-most noteworthy offer in the Chip On Board LED market, trailed by Europe because of the great number of installations in retail.

Key players

The key players in the Chip-on-board LED market are identified across all the key regions based on their country of origin, recent key developments, presence across different regions, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd. (Japan), Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH (Germany), Cree Inc. (US), GE Lighting (US), Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Philips Lumileds Lighting Co. (Netherlands), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LG Innotek Co. Ltd. (South Korea) Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), and Lumens Co., Ltd. (South Korea). These players contribute a substantial share in the development of Chip-on-board LED market.

