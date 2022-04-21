Outdoor Flooring Market 2022 Demographic Industry, Production Demand Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges with Impact of Covid-19 on Growth Forecast to 2030

Outdoor Flooring Market Synopsis

The growth in the construction industry and rapidly increasing renovation projects in developed countries are paving the way for a number of opportunities for market growth. Outdoor flooring constitutes the horizontal elements of a building that support other infrastructure elements. Growing demand for environmentally sustainable as well as low-maintenance construction elements is also expected to generate growth opportunities for the market. However, the availability of substitutes such as tiles, that are more durable and inexpensive, may restrict the growth of the market.

Drivers

Market Research Analysis

For the purpose of this study, the global outdoor flooring market has been divided into three segments namely by material, type, and end-user. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented as wood, ceramics, concrete, and others. In the material segment, wood accounts for the largest market share. Wood is the most preferred material for flooring it shows greater visual appeal and improves perceived value.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as tile, decking, and others. Tiles segment dominates the type segment of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in demand for outdoor flooring from the residential segment owing to the changing consumer lifestyle, increasing consumer preference towards materials with aesthetic appeal and growing consumer disposable income. Moreover, the rising adoption of outdoor flooring due to the increase in activities of renovation and refurbishing of residential spaces coupled with the expanding construction industry is also set to fuel the demand of the market in the forecast period. Decking is also expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period mainly due to growth in commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into residential, commercial, public sector, and others. Residential dominates the application segment of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in demand for outdoor flooring across the residential segment can be attributed to the changing consumer lifestyle and increasing disposable income. The commercial segment is expected to contribute to the market growth significantly during the forecast period mainly due to an increase in the hospitality, corporate, education, and retail sector.

Outdoor Flooring Market, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global outdoor flooring market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the outdoor flooring market by type, end-user, and region.

By Material

Wood

Ceramics

Concrete

Others

By Type

Tile

Decking

Others



By End-user

Residential

Commercial

Public Sector

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The prominent players in the outdoor flooring market include Beaulieu International Group N.V. (Belgium), Citadel Floors (US), Ecore International (US), Fiberon, LLC (US), EBACO India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Mats Inc. (US), Mohawk Industries, Inc (US), Tarkett S.A. (France), The AZEK Company LLC (US), Florim Ceramiche S.P.A. (Italy) and among others.

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

