Dental 3D Printing Market in Global Industry: Demands, Insights, Research and Forecast

The Dental 3D Printing Market looks attractive at this point and is projected to remain so for the next few years. The growing geriatric population is anticipated to fuel demand in the dental industry, thus, intensifying demand in the dental 3D printing market. Other factors responsible for catapulting the market on an upward trajectory are increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about oral health, etc.

The developments in the dental healthcare industry coupled with its accelerated adoption of next-gen technology are the key factor responsible for driving the growth of the dental 3D printing market. It is likely to influence the expansion of the market positively over the next couple of years.

The growing inclination towards dental aesthetics has propelled the embracement of 3D printing technology in the dental industry. This, in turn, is expected to catalyze the dental 3D printing market in the foreseeable future. Additionally, the increasing incidences of dental caries are poised to generate demand during the forecast period.

Some of the restraints that are likely to hold the proliferation of the dental 3D printing market through the assessment period are stringent regulatory process, poor reimbursement schemes, etc.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6260

Market Segmentation:

By product and service, the global dental 3D printing market is segmented into equipment, materials, and services.

By technology, the dental 3D printing market has been segmented into vat Photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, polyjet technology, selective laser sintering, and other technologies.

By application, the global dental 3D printing market is segmented intoprosthodontics, orthodontics, and implantology.

By end-user, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics, dental academic and research institutes.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global dental 3D printing market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas account for a dominant share of the market and is likely to retain its pole position towards the end of the assessment period. The factors favoring the growth of the market in the region include the rising burden of dental diseases, increasing awareness about dental healthcare facilities, rising expenditures associated with oral health, etc.

Europe is the second largest market for dental 3D printing and is estimated to exhibit tremendous growth over the next couple of years. The growth is attributable to government support, increasing disposable income, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, etc. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected to register a relatively higher CAGR, and the Middle East & Africa has been estimated to get hold of the least share of the market by 2023-end.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled by MRFR are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., Prodways group, SLM Solutions Group, Carbon, Inc., Concept Laser GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, EnvisionTEC, Inc., DWS Systems, Renishaw Plc., Formlabs, Rapid Shape GmbH, Asiga, and Roland DG

Industry Developments:

In February 2018, DWS Systems, an Italian company, announced the development of its new business unit dedicated to dental 3D printing.

In February 2018, Stratasys, a leader in dental 3D printing market, introduced its new dental 3D printing products at the LMT Lab day.

Browse Detailed TOC with COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dental-3d-printing-market-6260

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact us:

Market Research Future (part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited),

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor, New York, New York 10013,

United States of America

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports:

Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market

Trocars Market

Bowel Management Systems Market

Superdisintegrants Market

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market