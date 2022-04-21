Airport Biometrics Market Production Analysis, Opportunity Assessments, Business Revenue by Leading Competitors And Forecast 2027

Airport Biometrics Market Research Report: Information by Component (Hardware, Software), Technology (Physical characteristics (Face, Iris, Fingerprint, Hand Geometry, & Others), Behavioral characteristics (Signature, Voice, Middleware, & Others), & Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) – Forecast till 2027

Although the modern biometric technology is a recent phenomenon, it has increasingly influenced the security industry markets. Since the attacks on U.S. on 11 September 2001, which were carried out by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda, public security concerns have grown constantly, and the increase in international terrorism is evidenced by growing numbers of threats and attacks across the world. To prevent and fight terrorism, governments and authorities are seeking to issue more secure identification documents, protect airports and monitor public places; biometric technologies have a significant role to play.

By components, the airport biometrics is further segmented as hardware and software. In case of hardware segment, biometric sensor market can be segmented into capacitive sensors, thermal sensors, optical sensors, ultrasound sensors and electric sensors. Owing to factors such as multiple application, low cost and wide responsiveness, optical sensors have the largest share in Airport Biometrics Market.

The market is also catching on to the advancements in biometrics technology; in Aruba, for example, facial IDs are already in place for KLM passengers flying to Amsterdam. Another instance would be LAX Airport in Los Angeles, where Lufthansa recently gave passengers the choice of getting on the flight without showing a boarding pass, if passenger agreed to submit their biometric scans.

Airport kiosk evolution is encouraging the passenger to choose self-service for minimizing the cycle time at airport. SITA’s check-in kiosks were first introduced by Air Alaska to improve the experience for passengers by reducing queuing and to test advantage for self-service. Few years later, the first common use self-service kiosks were put into service at Toronto Pearson International Airport. At present, thousands of kiosks provide services in airports across the world. Los Angeles Airport is trialing an advanced biometric self-boarding solution by Vision-Box to clear travelers flying out of the U.S. in an interface which requires lesser human intervention, and is quicker and more secure. The new passenger flow solution allows travelers to board their aircraft in just a few seconds simply by looking into a high-resolution face capture system at the flow-control gateway. The system deployed by Vision-Box captures a live, high quality image of the traveler’s unique biometric facial traits, for U.S. Customs and airport Protection to match it against the passenger’s file containing the digital facial token captured during the initial immigration processing. After assuring the identity and eligibility of the passenger on that specific flight, the gateway opens and the traveler can swiftly board the aircraft. The project was developed in a partnership between LAX and Vision-Box, and was supported by U.S. Customs and airport Protection Agency under the umbrella of the U.S. Biometric Exit trial program. British Airways was the first airline to begin expediting boarding procedures using the new contactless technology.

The growing need for strengthening airport security has led to increase in facial recognition system installations for airport protection. Countries, such as the U.S., are planning to take this up on a large scale. Hence, the rapid technical development in facial recognition techniques will drive the market during the forecast period. Besides, fingerprint recognition solutions also provide complete information about the passengers entering and departing the airport, and this data can be used to track terror suspects. As governments around the world look to counter terrorist attacks, the demand for biometric solutions for adoption at airports will increase significantly over the next few years.

The key players in airport biometrics market are Safran (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Aware, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Cogent, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Key International, Inc. (U.S.), Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden), Secunet Security Networks AG (Germany), Thales Group (France), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), Crossmatch (U.S.), Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC, (U.S.), and Daon (U.S.).

This study provides an overview of the global airport biometrics market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global airport biometrics market by its components, technology, and region.

Physical characteristics Face recognition Iris recognition Fingerprint recognition Hand geometry recognition Others (DNA, Ear)

Behavioural characteristics Signature recognition Voice recognition Middleware recognition Others (keystroke, handwriting)

America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

