Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Segments, Analysis, Size, Share, Global Demand, Manufacturers, Drivers And Trends Forecast to 2027

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market report information by Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing (Wide body, Narrow body, others), Rotary Wing, UAV), Platform (Commercial, Military), by Product (Battery, Electric Ground Power), Region – Forecast till 2027

Market Highlights

In an Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market help as a back-up power generator under exceptionally rare circumstances where both engines fail. Aircraft APUs generally produce 115 V alternating current (AC) at 400 Hz for powering the electrical systems of the aircraft. APUs can deliver power through a single-phase or a three-phase system.

On the basis of Aircraft type, the market can be segmented into fixed wing aircraft and wide body aircraft segments. Airbus has thoughtfully moved towards “more-electric” aircraft systems, and accordingly it replaced one of the three hydraulic systems in A380 with two electric systems. The “two-plus-two” systems architecture was then recurrent on the A350. This shift from hydraulic systems to electric systems by various aircraft companies will tend to increase the Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market in the coming years.

The usage of APU to crank up the aircraft engines has been extremely helpful, but the noise and vibration produced causes uneasiness to both the cabin as well as the cockpit members. To overcome this challenge, APU Original Equipment Manufacturers, in cooperation with aircraft manufacturers, have been carrying out significant research. This has led to the introduction of APU arrangement support systems on an aircraft. However, technological advancement is also a threat to this market is, as the move towards electric-powered flight, may make switching the APU with high-power battery systems possible within the next two decades. Airbus and Boeing have already started using batteries to start the APU, and the next step may very well be replacing the APU itself.

Asia Pacific aircraft auxiliary power unit market will witness strong growth due to increasing demand from commercial and military aircrafts. Growing population, along with high productivity attained in aviation industry. are the key factors for industry growth. Moreover, favorable government policies encouraging investment in military and civil aviation sector will further benefit the aircraft auxiliary power unit market in the coming years.

Latin American market, headed by Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing investments in the region and favorable trade policies will fuel the business growth in the region.

Key Players

The key players in aircraft auxiliary power unit market are AEGIS Power Systems, Inc. (U.S.), AEROSILA (Russia), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Sundstrand Corp (U.S.), Kinetics Ltd. (Israel), Technodinamika (Russia), Safran Power Units (France), Rolls-Royce plc. (England), United Technologies (U.S.), and United Technologies Corporation—Pratt & Whitney Division (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market by its Aircraft Type, Platform, Product and Region.

By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing Wide body Narrow body Others

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

By Platform

Commercial

Military

By Product

Battery Power

Electric Ground Power

By Regions

America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

