Quartz crystal microbalance(QCM) Type Electronic Nose Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Quartz crystal microbalance(QCM) Type Electronic Nose market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Quartz crystal microbalance(QCM) Type Electronic Nose market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Portable
  • Desktop

Segment by Application

  • Medical Diagnostics and Health Monitoring
  • Environmental Monitoring
  • Food Industry
  • Detection of Explosive
  • Space Applications (NASA)
  • Research and Development Industries
  • Quality Control Laboratories
  • The Process and Production Department
  • Detection of Drug Smells
  • Other

By Company

  • Alpha MOS
  • Airsense
  • Odotech
  • Sensigent
  • Electronic Sensor Technology
  • Brechbuehler
  • Scensive Technology
  • The Enose Company

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Quartz crystal microbalance(QCM) Type Electronic Nose Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Quartz crystal microbalance(QCM) Type Electronic Nose Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Portable
1.2.3 Desktop
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Quartz crystal microbalance(QCM) Type Electronic Nose Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical Diagnostics and Health Monitoring
1.3.3 Environmental Monitoring
1.3.4 Food Industry
1.3.5 Detection of Explosive
1.3.6 Space Applications (NASA)
1.3.7 Research and Development Industries
1.3.8 Quality Control Laboratories
1.3.9 The Process and Production Department
1.3.10 Detection of Drug Smells
1.3.11 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Quartz crystal microbalance(QCM) Type Electronic Nose Production
2.1 Global Quartz crystal microbalance(QCM) Type Electronic Nose Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Quartz crystal microbalance(QCM) Type Electronic Nose Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Quartz crystal microbalance(QCM) Type Electronic Nose Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Quartz crystal microbalance(QCM) Type Electronic Nose Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

