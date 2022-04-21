Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Hydrolyzed Plant Protein market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Soy Plant Protein

Rice Plant Protein

Pea Plant Protein

Wheat Plant Protein

Others

Segment by Application

Food And Beverages

Cosmetic And Personal Care

Sports Nutrition

Animal Feed

Others

By Company

Kerry

Tate & Lyle

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Roquette Fr?res

Griffith Foods

Kelisema

PEVESA

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

New Alliance Dye Chem

A. Costantino & C.

MGP

Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation

Astron Limited

Aarkay Food Products

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Hydrolyzed Plant Protein by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

