Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Hydrolyzed Plant Protein market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Soy Plant Protein
- Rice Plant Protein
- Pea Plant Protein
- Wheat Plant Protein
- Others
Segment by Application
- Food And Beverages
- Cosmetic And Personal Care
- Sports Nutrition
- Animal Feed
- Others
By Company
- Kerry
- Tate & Lyle
- Cargill Incorporated
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Roquette Fr?res
- Griffith Foods
- Kelisema
- PEVESA
- FrieslandCampina Ingredients
- New Alliance Dye Chem
- A. Costantino & C.
- MGP
- Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation
- Astron Limited
- Aarkay Food Products
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Soy Plant Protein
1.2.3 Rice Plant Protein
1.2.4 Pea Plant Protein
1.2.5 Wheat Plant Protein
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food And Beverages
1.3.3 Cosmetic And Personal Care
1.3.4 Sports Nutrition
1.3.5 Animal Feed
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Hydrolyzed Plant Protein by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
