News

Portable Electronic Nose Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore4 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read

Portable Electronic Nose market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Electronic Nose market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-portable-electronic-nose-2028-829

Segment by Type

  • Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS)
  • Conducting polymers(CP)
  • Quartz crystal microbalance(QCM)
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Medical Diagnostics and Health Monitoring
  • Environmental Monitoring
  • Food Industry
  • Detection of Explosive
  • Space Applications (NASA)
  • Research and Development Industries
  • Quality Control Laboratories
  • The Process and Production Department
  • Detection of Drug Smells
  • Other

By Company

  • Alpha MOS
  • Airsense
  • Odotech
  • Sensigent
  • Electronic Sensor Technology
  • Brechbuehler
  • Scensive Technology
  • The Enose Company

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Portable Electronic Nose Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Portable Electronic Nose Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS)
1.2.3 Conducting polymers(CP)
1.2.4 Quartz crystal microbalance(QCM)
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Portable Electronic Nose Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical Diagnostics and Health Monitoring
1.3.3 Environmental Monitoring
1.3.4 Food Industry
1.3.5 Detection of Explosive
1.3.6 Space Applications (NASA)
1.3.7 Research and Development Industries
1.3.8 Quality Control Laboratories
1.3.9 The Process and Production Department
1.3.10 Detection of Drug Smells
1.3.11 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Portable Electronic Nose Production
2.1 Global Portable Electronic Nose Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Portable Electronic Nose Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Portable Electronic Nose Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Portable Electronic Nose Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Portable Electronic Nose Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Portable Electronic Nose Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

Global Portable Electronic Nose Sales Market Report 2021

Global Portable Electronic Nose Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global Portable Electronic Nose Market Research Report 2021

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore4 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Triennial OTC Derivatives Market Emerging Trends Focusing on Top Key Players like SHENWAN HONGYUAN Securities,ZHONGTAI Securities,GUOTAI JUNAN Securities

December 14, 2021

Deflazacort Market Witness Stunning Growth By 2028 | Marathon Pharmaceuticals, LLC

December 29, 2021

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) in Clinical Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad

December 23, 2021

Battery Management Systems Market Technological Growth 2021-2027 with Types, Applications and Top Companies

December 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button