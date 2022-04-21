News

IoT Environmental Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

IoT Environmental Sensor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT Environmental Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Platinum Resistance Temperature Sensor
  • Thermocouple Temperature Sensor
  • Thermistor Temperature Sensor

Segment by Application

  • Smart Home & Wearables
  • Smart Energy
  • Smart Security
  • Manufacturing
  • Transportation & Logistics
  • Healthcare
  • Others

By Company

  • Bosch
  • Honeywell
  • NXP
  • Infineon
  • Analog Devices
  • Panasonic
  • InvenSense
  • TI
  • Silicon Laboratories
  • ABB
  • STM
  • TE Connectivity
  • Huagong Tech
  • Sensirion
  • Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments
  • Vishay
  • Hanwei Electronics
  • Semtech
  • Omron

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 IoT Environmental Sensor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global IoT Environmental Sensor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Platinum Resistance Temperature Sensor
1.2.3 Thermocouple Temperature Sensor
1.2.4 Thermistor Temperature Sensor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IoT Environmental Sensor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Smart Home & Wearables
1.3.3 Smart Energy
1.3.4 Smart Security
1.3.5 Manufacturing
1.3.6 Transportation & Logistics
1.3.7 Healthcare
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global IoT Environmental Sensor Production
2.1 Global IoT Environmental Sensor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global IoT Environmental Sensor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global IoT Environmental Sensor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global IoT Environmental Sensor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global IoT Environmental Sensor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global IoT Environmental Sensor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global IoT Environmental Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

