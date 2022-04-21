IoT Motion Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
IoT Motion Sensor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT Motion Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Passive Infrared (PIR)
- Microwave
- Ultrasound
- Tomography
- Other
Segment by Application
- Smart Home & Wearables
- Smart Energy
- Smart Security
- Manufacturing
- Transportation & Logistics
- Healthcare
- Others
By Company
- Bosch
- Honeywell
- NXP
- Infineon
- Analog Devices
- Panasonic
- InvenSense
- TI
- Silicon Laboratories
- ABB
- STM
- TE Connectivity
- Huagong Tech
- Sensirion
- Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments
- Vishay
- Hanwei Electronics
- Semtech
- Omron
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 IoT Motion Sensor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global IoT Motion Sensor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Passive Infrared (PIR)
1.2.3 Microwave
1.2.4 Ultrasound
1.2.5 Tomography
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IoT Motion Sensor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Smart Home & Wearables
1.3.3 Smart Energy
1.3.4 Smart Security
1.3.5 Manufacturing
1.3.6 Transportation & Logistics
1.3.7 Healthcare
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global IoT Motion Sensor Production
2.1 Global IoT Motion Sensor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global IoT Motion Sensor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global IoT Motion Sensor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global IoT Motion Sensor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global IoT Motion Sensor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global IoT Motion Sensor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global IoT Motion Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global IoT Motion Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
