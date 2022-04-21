IoT Motion Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

IoT Motion Sensor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT Motion Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Passive Infrared (PIR)

Microwave

Ultrasound

Tomography

Other

Segment by Application

Smart Home & Wearables

Smart Energy

Smart Security

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

By Company

Bosch

Honeywell

NXP

Infineon

Analog Devices

Panasonic

InvenSense

TI

Silicon Laboratories

ABB

STM

TE Connectivity

Huagong Tech

Sensirion

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments

Vishay

Hanwei Electronics

Semtech

Omron

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 IoT Motion Sensor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global IoT Motion Sensor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Passive Infrared (PIR)

1.2.3 Microwave

1.2.4 Ultrasound

1.2.5 Tomography

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IoT Motion Sensor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Smart Home & Wearables

1.3.3 Smart Energy

1.3.4 Smart Security

1.3.5 Manufacturing

1.3.6 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global IoT Motion Sensor Production

2.1 Global IoT Motion Sensor Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global IoT Motion Sensor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global IoT Motion Sensor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global IoT Motion Sensor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global IoT Motion Sensor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 Taiwan

3 Global IoT Motion Sensor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global IoT Motion Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global IoT Motion Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

