Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence include Viterion, Intel, Logitech, AT&T, Verizon, Honeywell, Samsung, Anthem, and Philips, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Post-Sugical Care
  • Chronic Disease Monotoring
  • Care While Traving
  • Minor Injury
  • Other

Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Viterion
  • Intel
  • Logitech
  • AT&T
  • Verizon
  • Honeywell
  • Samsung
  • Anthem,
  • Philips
  • Bosch Group
  • Cisco
  • Vodafone
  • Partners Healthcare
  • McKesson

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Players in Global Market

